BANGKOK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) delivered Thailand’s first GSTC Accessibility & Inclusion in Hospitality Training on 23 November at Agoda’s One Bangkok office. Held ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, the full-day program brought together over 70 hospitality professionals from Bangkok and nearby provinces to explore practical ways to make travel experiences more accessible and inclusive.

The session marked the first GSTC accessibility training delivered in partnership with an online travel platform. It extends Agoda’s Sustainable Tourism Academy, an ongoing initiative through which Agoda is the first global online travel platform to partner with GSTC on sustainability training for accommodation partners. To date, the Academy has reached more than 5,200 hospitality professionals and aspiring professionals through in-person sessions and a digital learning platform.

The program was endorsed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and opened with a keynote address from Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who noted that accessibility cannot be achieved by the government alone and requires collaboration among government, businesses, communities and people with lived experience. He added that initiatives like this show how public-private partnerships can accelerate that progress.

There is a clear case for improved accessibility. According to the World Health Organization, approximately one in six people worldwide live with a disability, and UN Tourism estimates the potential accessible travel market in Asia Pacific at 690 million people. This latent demand shows up in traveler behavior: a 2025 Korea Tourism Organization survey found that 93% of travelers with accessibility needs would travel more often if barriers were removed, and 76% would pay more for better options.

The training was designed to help hospitality teams act on that opportunity. With costs covered by Agoda, trainer-led sessions covered accessibility standards and frameworks, market trends, the business case for inclusion and practical hospitality approaches. Participants also took part in role-plays, games and a group exercise focused on addressing accessibility challenges from different hospitality perspectives. Attendees represented hostels, independent hotels and hotel groups, including Six Senses, Dusit and Minor, in roles spanning ownership, general management, sustainability, learning and development, and marketing.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, said, “Accessibility decides whether a traveler can plan a trip with confidence and feel welcome once they arrive. Most of that comes down to details a hotel team can fix if they know what to look for. Working with GSTC, we’re bringing hospitality teams together to turn that into practical steps they can use.”

Randy Durband, CEO of GSTC, added, “Accessibility is a core part of sustainable tourism. A destination can’t be truly sustainable if it isn’t open to everyone. We’re pleased to bring this training to Thailand with Agoda and give hospitality professionals practical tools to welcome guests of all abilities.”

Beyond the training, Agoda is continuously working to improve the accessibility of its website and mobile apps, striving to deliver inclusive digital experiences for all users. This includes working on compatibility with assistive technologies, keyboard navigation, support for users’ text-size preferences, and implementing a dedicated feedback form for reporting accessibility issues on our platform. These efforts are supported by accessibility training, research with people with disabilities, and ongoing testing, audits, and remediation.

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