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Americans in Poland are being warned to stay extra cautious following reported “dangerous” airspace violations near the Ukrainian border.

U.S. Mission Poland said there were airspace violations reported in southeastern Poland on Friday, according to a statement.

Two suspected Russian missiles and a drone crashed in the region that day — including two within 30 miles of the Polish-Ukrainian border, according to The Associated Press (AP).

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In an X post, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the airspace violations “grave.”

He added, “This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine…. We continue to stand united as Allies and will continue to support Ukraine.”

U.S. officials said they were “closely monitoring the situation.”

“U.S. citizens in Poland should follow guidance from Polish authorities and monitor local media and official government announcements for the most up-to-date information on this event and other events of this nature,” officials said.

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Though major Polish cities like Warsaw and Kraków are popular with tourists, southeastern Poland is home to a number of attractions, including the Bieszczady Mountains and Łańcut Castle.

The region also includes Zamość, a 16th-century Renaissance town that’s listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Poland is ranked as Level 1, labeled “Exercise Normal Precautions,” under the State Department’s travel advisory system.

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The State Department’s travel advisory on Poland notes the country “has a low crime rate overall, but the risk of crime is higher in major cities.”

The State Department urges travelers to keep a close eye on their belongings at tourist attractions, train stations and on public transit.

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Officials also advise avoiding adult entertainment clubs, where foreign visitors have reportedly been overcharged.

Travelers should keep a close eye on belongings at tourist attractions, train stations and on public transit, officials said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for additional information.

The warning comes amid a wave of recent security alerts for Americans across Europe.

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Earlier this month, the U.S. Consulate in Kraków warned American tourists to avoid the city’s historic center and remain vigilant after a 24-year-old gunman opened fire in Main Market Square on Nov. 7, killing six people and wounding 15 others.

Also this month, U.S. embassies across Europe — including in London, Berlin, Madrid and Rome — urged Americans to “keep a low profile” and stay alert in crowded holiday spots amid terrorism and protest concerns.

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The Associated Press contributed reporting.

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