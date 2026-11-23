Built on years of gaming chair design, the 66D7A brings more personal adjustment to everyday seating.

LOS ANGELES, HOUSTON and NEW YORK, , Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dowinx introduces the upgraded 66D7A gaming chair, featuring four-way adjustable lumbar support, a magnetic memory foam headrest and 4D adjustable armrests. Designed for desks shared between work, gaming and downtime, it gives users more ways to find a comfortable position throughout the day.



The Dowinx LS-66D7A Premium Gaming Chair, available in three colorways, features a magnetic headrest, 4-way adjustable dynamic lumbar support, and a retractable footrest.

After years of developing gaming chairs, Dowinx continues to focus on the details people use every day. Support needs to meet the lower back in the right place, armrests need to suit the desk, and adjustments should accommodate different sitting preferences. These practical needs shaped the 66D7A upgrade.

The chair’s four-way adjustable lumbar support moves in height and depth, allowing users to choose where support sits and how pronounced it feels. The magnetic memory foam headrest offers flexible positioning, while 4D armrests adjust for activities such as typing or using a controller.

For breaks away from the keyboard, the backrest reclines up to 160 degrees and pairs with a pull-out footrest. PU leather and faux suede create contrasting textures, while rubber-layer casters help reduce movement noise.

Gaming remains central to Dowinx. As gaming spaces also become home offices and places to unwind, the brand continues to refine its chairs around those everyday routines. The 66D7A reflects that approach through specific adjustments users can tailor to their own needs.

About Dowinx

Dowinx designs chairs for gaming, work and relaxation, drawing on years of gaming seating experience.

dowinx.com

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