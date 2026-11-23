An intimate jazz cabaret starring vocalist Jasmine Chen, alongside bespoke cocktails by Kevin Lai and guest mixologists Paulo Naranjo and Fransiska.

MACAO, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On November 20, The St. Regis Bar Macao—ranked No. 45 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026—hosted the debut of Jack’s Club, a signature St. Regis Cabaret that transformed the venue into an intimate, theatrical jazz lounge.



Jack’s Club – a St. Regis Cabaret

Bringing the brand’s Gilded Age heritage to life, the evening featured a headline performance by acclaimed international jazz singer Jasmine Chen. Her velvety vocals captivated the room, anchoring an electric atmosphere throughout the night.

Inspired by the storied New York soirées hosted by St. Regis founder John Jacob Astor IV, Jack’s Club introduces a new benchmark for live entertainment in Macao. Outfitted in velvet drapery and bathed in low, candlelit tones, the space pulsed with energy as guests took in jazz music, bespoke mixology, and signature St. Regis hospitality.

Behind the bar, Kevin Lai, Head Mixologist of The St. Regis Bar, teamed up with guest mixologists Paulo Naranjo, Director of Bar and Beverage and Fransiska, Head Mixologist at The St. Regis Bar Jakarta. Together, they presented a menu of jazz-era cocktails—including the Jack’s Old Fashioned, Cotton Club, and Duke of Jazz—crafted with official spirit partners The Glenrothes, Highland Park, and Valdespino, alongside paired canapés.

“Jack’s Club is a celebration of the timeless glamour and convivial spirit that have defined St. Regis since our founding in New York,” said Stuart-Wayne Douglas, General Manager of The St. Regis Macao. “Seeing our guests completely captivated by Jasmine Chen’s extraordinary voice while enjoying the masterful cocktails created by Kevin Lai and Paulo Naranjo—all within the vibrant setting of The St. Regis Bar—was truly magical. Tonight reaffirmed our commitment to curating bespoke, unforgettable cultural experiences for Macao.”

Following the success of its inaugural edition, Jack’s Club establishes an ongoing platform for elevated nightlife and live music at The St. Regis Macao, setting the stage for future evenings where heritage meets modern sophistication.

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A selection of specialty cocktails curated for Jack’s Club



Paulo Naranjo, Director of Bar and Beverage, Fransiska, Head Mixologist at The St. Regis Jakarta and The St. Regis Bar Macao team



Jasmine Chen, international jazz singer and Paulo Pereira, the saxophonist performed at Jack’s Club



St. Regis signature rituals – Champagne Sabering

About The St. Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, where elevates Mediterranean dining in Macau with Executive Sous Chef Michele Dell’ Aquila’s refined cuisine – artisanal seafood, grilled specialties, and crafted cocktails, as well as The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St. Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Spa at The St. Regis Macao, on the 38th floor, is Macao’s highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers a rare retreat, a sensorial escape honoring the art of decadence. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.