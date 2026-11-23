Tasmania have poached Gold Coast football boss Craig Cameron for “one of the most significant appointments in club history” after missing out on Geelong’s Andrew Mackie.

Mackie was a high-profile target for the AFL expansion club but they were unable to convince him to follow close mate Nigel Lappin to the Apple Isle.

Cameron has instead taken up the role after just 12 months leading the Suns’ program following a previous eight-year run as list boss.

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He will join the Devils’ executive team and lead both the AFL and AFLW programs.

“It’s a rare privilege to help build a club from the ground up, and doing it in one of football’s great heartlands makes it even more special,” Cameron said.

“The Devils have an outstanding opportunity to build a club and football program for sustained success.

“The honour of leading this club into the AFL and AFLW in 2028 is not lost on me, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone at the club to give Tasmanians a team they can be proud of.”

Cameron previously worked under Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale at Richmond.

He was later list boss at GWS prior to leading Gold Coast’s list, academy and AFLW inception.

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“Craig is one of the most experienced and respected football executives in the game, and he is the right person to lead our football department as we build towards 2028,” Gale said.

“Craig brings more than 30 years of experience at the highest level of the game, including at both of the competition’s most recent expansion clubs.

“His leadership, judgement and guidance will be invaluable, not only to our football department but to the whole club, as we build from the ground up.

“Craig has also led the establishment of an AFLW program at the Suns, which matters enormously to us as we build our men’s and women’s programs together from day one.

“Craig shares our ambition to build something enduring, not a quick fix, a club Tasmanians will be proud of for generations.

“We thank the Gold Coast Suns for their cooperation and wish them well.”

Cameron will remain at the Suns “in the short term” as they look to replace their football boss for the second time in as many years after Wayne Campbell’s exit at the end of last season.

The Devils’ first senior coach Ken Hinkley will now be surrounded by Cameron (executive football boss), Lappin (development), Derek Hine (recruitment), Todd Patterson (list management).

Former Essendon AFL and Geelong VFL coach Matthew Knights leads Tasmania’s academy while also acting as a VFL assistant to senior coach Jeromy Webberley.

Tasmania said their next appointment will be an inaugural AFLW coach by the end of the year.

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