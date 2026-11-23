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Cruise passengers are being warned they may need to provide extensive documentation for onshore activities at ports in Mexico.

The sweeping law now requires adults traveling to Mexico with minors to prove their relationship to the children in the group, or face denial of service at hotels, resorts and tours, the “Royal Caribbean Blog” reported.

Effective Nov. 14, 2026, an amendment to Mexico’s General Tourism Law places pressure on tourism providers to verify family relationships, according to Travel Market Report.

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The Mexican Senate unanimously passed the measure to combat child trafficking and exploitation, aiming to shed the country’s status as a major destination for such crimes.

“Pedophiles don’t come to Mexico by chance,” noted Sen. Laura Esquivel Torres, as reported by the same blog.

“Starting today, we will begin to shut down these opportunities,” Torres added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sen. Torres and Royal Caribbean for additional information.

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Tourism operators are legally required to check documents and must notify authorities if an adult cannot prove legal guardianship or parentage, according to news outlet TravelHost.

Travelers should be prepared to present passports, long-form birth certificates and custody or guardianship paperwork, the same blog noted.

Documentation explaining any differing last names between a parent and child is also recommended.

Even if cruise passengers are only stopping in a Mexican port for the day, the rules apply to all local services.

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While simply disembarking from a cruise ship might not trigger a document check, booking a beach club day pass, a local snorkeling excursion or renting a vacation home likely will, the blog reported (it is not affiliated with Royal Caribbean).

Travelers are urged to call hotels and tour operators in advance to confirm paperwork requirements.

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The Mexican government has not yet released an official checklist, but travel experts advise bringing a folder with these documents, according to the same blog:

passports for every member of the traveling party

original long-form birth certificates that clearly list the names of both parents

official custody agreements or legal guardianship paperwork where applicable

notarized letter of consent when a minor travels with grandparents, friends, or any adult lacking legal guardianship

notarized travel consent form signed by the non-traveling parent when a child is accompanied by just one parent

supplementary paperwork clarifying any discrepancies in last names between a parent and a minor

Travelers have been taking to Reddit to weigh in on the new rules.

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“This is going to be a mess,” one person wrote.

“There has been no formal guidance given by the Mexican government on what will be accepted and different hotels (including different people at the same hotel) have been giving different answers,” the same commenter added.

“Bring all government docs and letters from parent authorizing you to have [temporary] guardianship of their kids for travel,” another Reddit user said. “Not that hard, really.”

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“I own a travel agency and [before that] was a Spanish teacher for 17 years. [I] traveled to Mexico with my students every summer and I always had a form for this — they used to often check,” a third Reddit user said.

Another chimed in, “My only issue with using the birth [certificate] proof is that a passport and birth certificate are often the only, or certainly the two most important identity documents, a child has. Having both lost or stolen while out of the country would be very stressful to deal with.”

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“I also don’t understand why it matters for hotels,” the Reddit user added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mexican Embassy in the United States, Mexico’s Secretariat of Tourism and World Vision Mexico for more information.

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