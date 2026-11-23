Flavor achieved with fruit concentrate instead of purified water; jelly sticks with added glutathione, hyaluronic acid, and coenzyme Q10 in preparation

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — THE HONEST FARMER Co., Ltd., a food manufacturer based in Yeongcheon, Gyeongbuk, is developing follow-up products to its WELLINUS collagen jelly sticks, which have surpassed 60 million sticks in cumulative domestic sales. While retaining the fruit flavors and single-serve stick format of the existing products, the company is preparing a new product that adds glutathione, hyaluronic acid, and coenzyme Q10 to collagen.



THE HONEST FARMER Co., Ltd.

WELLINUS collagen jelly sticks started from the recognition that the taste and method of consuming conventional collagen products can make it hard to keep taking them consistently. THE HONEST FARMER chose a single-serve jelly format that can be eaten right away, without mixing powder into water or measuring out portions. In Korea, the products have been sold mainly through home shopping, and the company reports cumulative sales of more than 60 million sticks.

To achieve the flavor, the company uses fruit concentrate instead of purified water, a formulation method it calls the “Zero Water Formula.” According to the company, the products are flavored with fruit concentrate and contain no added sugar, artificial colors, or flavorings. Pomegranate and mango serve as the flagship flavors, allowing consumers to choose their preferred fruit taste within the same jelly format.

The company explained that, in developing the products, it considered the taste consumers experience while eating as important as the inclusion of collagen itself. To reduce the burden of the fishy taste characteristic of fish collagen, it put fruit flavor front and center and designed the product so that each stick can be opened and eaten individually. The fruit-concentrate formulation and the jelly stick format reflect the company’s thinking on taste and ease of consumption, respectively.

The collagen ingredient is a low-molecular-weight fish collagen derived from cod. The company states that the ingredient’s molecular weight is 300 daltons or less. At its own factory, THE HONEST FARMER also carries out original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) for domestic and international brands, in addition to producing WELLINUS products.

What changes in the new product is the ingredient composition. Building on the existing collagen jelly stick, the company is developing a version that adds glutathione, hyaluronic acid, and coenzyme Q10. The company said it is focusing on maintaining the familiar taste and single-serve convenience of the existing products while adding these ingredients.

Going forward, THE HONEST FARMER plans to pursue in-house brand product development and OEM/ODM production in parallel. In the follow-up development of WELLINUS, the company aims to preserve the existing products’ fruit flavors and jelly stick format while broadening its lineup so that consumers can choose products according to the ingredient composition they want.