NAVI complete a remarkable fairytale journey to lift the Brawl Stars World Championship trophy following a thrilling 4-3 Grand Final victory over FUT Esports.

TOKYO, Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Brawl Stars World Finals 2026 came to a spectacular conclusion on Sunday, 22 November, as NAVI were crowned World Champions following an unforgettable weekend at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Sunday’s action began with an incredible 10-minute opening ceremony produced alongside Secret Cinema, featuring live music, theatrical performances and the introduction of the six remaining teams battling for the World Championship.

NAVI complete fairytale journey to become World Champions

Japanese favourites ZETA DIVISION gave the home crowd plenty to celebrate with a victory over HMBLE, before suffering a heartbreaking defeat to FUT Esports, ending Japan’s hopes of lifting the trophy on home soil.

Despite eliminating the local favourites, FUT quickly won over the Tokyo audience, battling through the competition to secure their place in the Grand Final against NAVI.

Having only qualified for the World Finals through October’s Last Chance Qualifier in China, NAVI’s remarkable underdog story reached its thrilling conclusion in a gripping seven-game Grand Final.

NAVI raced into an early 2-0 lead before European favourites FUT fought back to take a 3-2 advantage. However, NAVI refused to surrender, winning the final two games to complete a dramatic 4-3 victory.

The result saw NAVI crowned 2026 Brawl Stars World Champions, lifting the bespoke gold-plated Thomas Lyte trophy and taking home $450,000 USD in prize money. From last-chance qualifiers to World Champions, the fairytale was complete.

Brawl Stars looks ahead to 2027

Sunday also brought exciting news for the global Brawl Stars community as BLAST and Supercell revealed two major destinations for the 2027 competitive calendar.

The Brawl Cup will head to South Korea, while Paris, France, will host the Brawl Stars World Finals 2027, bringing the biggest event of the year back to Europe.

With 7,000 fans a day, spectacular entertainment and one of the most dramatic Grand Finals in Brawl Stars history, Tokyo provided a fitting conclusion to the 2026 championship season, as NAVI completed an incredible journey from last-chance qualifiers to World Champions.

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