ZHONGSHAN, China, Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news report from Zhongshan Daily & Zhongshan International Communications Center:

This November, the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was held in Shenzhen. What does APEC have to do with Zhongshan? How do employees of Zhongshan enterprises travel hassle-free with the APEC Business Travel Card, the “visa-free magic card”?

Since 2008, over 3,000 business trips have been made by personnel from more than 800 enterprises in Zhongshan to 16 APEC economies with APEC Business Travel Cards. Cardholders are mainly from sectors including home appliances, equipment manufacturing and hardware. Easy travel and expedited clearance make it possible for companies to conduct cross-regional factory visits, connect with customers and optimise supply chains. As partnerships deepen, business runs smoothly. Of course, the value of APEC extends far beyond that. These collaborative endeavours are also contributing Chinese wisdom to the world.

Recently, Jerry Grey, an international content creator who has lived in China for years, visited enterprises in Zhongshan to learn how local firms are forging partnerships across the Asia-Pacific.

Source