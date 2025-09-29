ALAND’s North Sydney launch nets $103 million in three hours

Sydney developer ALAND has kicked off its North Sydney debut in record-breaking fashion, with buyers snapping up 55 per cent of Stage One residences and $103 million worth of apartments in just three hours at its launch weekend.

The strong sales performance paves the way for the company’s landmark new project, The Walden, a luxury 30-storey residential tower set to transform a prime site spanning 173-179 Walker Street and 11-17 Hampden Street.

In a nod to its location, the project’s name blends the two street titles, while its offering reflects ALAND’s ambitions to bring high-end living to the North Shore. Designed by acclaimed architects Rothelowman, The Walden will feature one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments, as well as a collection of penthouses boasting uninterrupted views across Sydney Harbour, stretching from the Harbour Bridge to Sydney Heads.

The $103 million sales rush highlights pent-up demand for prestige apartments in North Sydney, which is undergoing rapid transformation off the back of the Victoria Cross Metro Station and an influx of major development.

A luxury lifestyle precinct

Alongside the residences, The Walden will include a dedicated four-storey amenity building dubbed “The Pavilion”, offering concierge service, a wellness studio, sauna, gym, rooftop pool and sundeck, co-working spaces, a wine cellar, residents’ lounge and private dining areas.

“This is about creating something iconic,” ALAND founder Andrew Hrsto said.

“We had been searching for a blue-chip site in Sydney’s CBD, Eastern Suburbs or North Shore and when this opportunity arose, we knew it could deliver a once-in-a-lifetime residential offering.”

The project marks ALAND’s first venture into the North Shore luxury market, following success with its Paramount on Parkes tower in Parramatta and the Archibald by ALAND project on the Central Coast.

As one of Australia’s largest private developers, ALAND will bring its fully integrated expertise – from acquisitions and design through to construction and property management, to ensure the project’s delivery.

The Walden will also be the first North Sydney development to offer Latent Defect Insurance (LDI), which protects property owners against structural defects for up to 10 years post-completion.

Data shows North Sydney apartment prices soared in the 12 months between September 2024 and August 2025, recording price growth of nearly 10% – against an average year-to-date growth across wider Sydney of just 0.7%, according to NAB 2 .

The harbourside suburb also continues to benefit from significant government and private sector investment, which is changing the face of North Sydney as it transitions to an 18-hour a day living, dining and recreation hotspot – with more spending set to come over the next decade.

According to ALAND Founder Andrew Hrsto, North Sydney has fast become a sought-after destination for discerning property buyers.

“It’s clear that North Sydney’s changing rapidly, and property buyers are excited both by what’s on offer in the suburb now, as well as what’s yet to come,” Hrsto explained.

“Against this backdrop, The Walden is set to become a benchmark for luxury living in North Sydney, and it’s perfectly poised for buyers to capitalise on the continued growth and transformation in the local area.”

