Alcohol, red meat, sugar and soda are linked to poor health. But you don’t need to swear them off entirely.

There are some simple pleasures that are undeniable, like munching on crispy bacon, sipping a delicious cocktail or savoring a bowl of gourmet ice cream. But a growing body of research has found that many of these tasty treats aren’t so great for your health.

That poses a problem for many people who enjoy things like red and processed meat, alcohol, sugar and soda. But while research into the health impacts of having all of these things is ongoing, experts say you don’t need to swear them off entirely.

“You don’t have to rely on an all-or-nothing approach,” Leigh Frame, a nutritionist and associate director of the George Washington University Resiliency & Well-Being Center, tells Yahoo Life. “Focus on making mindful choices.”

If you want to enjoy these foods, but are still concerned about your health, there is a sweet spot to aim for to allow you to have it all, according to doctors and nutritionists.

How much red and processed meat can you have?

Numerous studies over the last few years have linked red meat to serious health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and several forms of cancer, including breast, lung and colon. Processed meats have been classified as a group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization (WHO), indicating that there is convincing evidence that they cause cancer.

It’s difficult to determine how much red and processed meat you can safely have. “Within the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, no specific amount or frequency of intake for red and processed meat consumption is established; however, selecting leaner cuts of meat versus fatty cuts and processed meats is discussed,” Candace Pumper, a dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells Yahoo Life.

The World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research recommend having no more than 350-500 grams (or 12-18 ounces) in cooked weight of red meat per week, Pumper says. But for processed meats, it’s recommended that you have little, if any. However, the American Heart Association recommends a maximum consumption of 100 grams of processed meat per week, or about 13 grams per day — that’s just over one uncooked slice of bacon.

“There is no set amount of red or processed meat that is ‘safe,'” Dr. Danbee Kim, assistant professor in the department of surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, tells Yahoo Life. “Consuming a daily portion of less than two ounces per day — the equivalent of two slices of ham or bologna — is even considered too much by some experts.”

Dr. Bao-ngoc Nasri, a general surgeon at Rutgers University Hospital in New Jersey, recommends doing your best to fill your plate with fruits and vegetables, poultry, fish and plant-based options first, and just having red and processed meats here and there. “If included in your diet, it’s best to enjoy these meats occasionally and in small portions,” she tells Yahoo Life.

How much alcohol is considered OK?

While the medical community has recommended moderation with alcohol for years, newer research suggests that it’s best to have as little as possible. Last year, the WHO concluded that alcohol is toxic and there is no safe amount you can drink when it comes to health. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) also warns that drinking raises the risk of developing several forms of cancer.

Cancer isn’t the only concern though. “Even moderate drinking is linked to cardiovascular problems and high blood pressure, making it important to consume alcohol in moderation, if at all,” Nasri says.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that women have one drink or less per day and that men have two drinks or less daily. “However, even moderate drinking carries some risks, so some health experts advise limiting alcohol further or abstaining altogether for optimal health,” Nasri says.

If you still want to have alcohol in your life, Frame suggests being conscious about it. “I recommend only having a drink when you actually want one — not just because it is a habit,” she says.

What should your limit be on sugar?

It’s important to point out that sugar can be naturally occurring or added. “Naturally occurring sugars are found in whole foods, such as fruit, vegetables and dairy products,” says Pumper. “Added sugars are added to foods and beverages during manufacturing, processing or preparation, or at the table.”

Naturally occurring sugar doesn’t raise any red flags because it doesn’t produce a rapid blood sugar spike, while added sugars do and should be eaten in moderation. Added sugar has been linked to a range of serious health complications, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that people ages 2 and up have less than 10% of their total daily calories from added sugar. For a 2,000-calorie diet, that translates to having no more than 200 calories from added sugar or about 12 teaspoons. But Frame points out that the American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar intake to 6 teaspoons per day for women and 9 teaspoons per day for men. “Checking nutrition labels can help keep your added sugar consumption within these limits, particularly when it comes to hidden sugars in processed foods,” she says.

How much soda can you have?

A soda habit is associated with a higher risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. But it’s important to point out that these are sugar-sweetened sodas, not unsweetened soda water. “Sodas typically have a large amount of sugar added to them,” Kim says, pointing out that a 20-ounce bottle of regular Coca-Cola has 65 grams of sugar, which is more than 13 teaspoons of sugar.

And unfortunately diet sodas come with their own downsides. “Diet sodas, while sugar-free, are still controversial due to potential links with metabolic disturbances including harm in the gut microbiome,” Frame says. Some of the artificial sweeteners found in diet sodas can change gut bacteria, which can lead to obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

As a result, Frame recommends having diet and sugar-sweetened sodas as little as possible. “If soda is part of your routine, limiting it to a rare indulgence — perhaps one can per week — can help minimize the associated health risks and make it feel more like a treat,” she says. “Water should be your primary beverage, along with low- or no-calorie beverages that are unsweetened.”

Overall, experts recommend just doing your best. “Building a healthy lifestyle, including natural movement throughout the day, stress management and restorative sleep, is essential to maintaining long-term health without feeling deprived,” Frame says. “Remember that this does not need to happen overnight. Every baby step in the right direction is beneficial.”

View comments

Source