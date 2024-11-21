Friday, November 22, 2024
Travel

American Airlines expands 'gate lice' crackdown to more than 100 airports

American Airlines has announced it is expanding its new technology to end a process known as “gate lice,” which is when passengers cut lines in hopes of boarding a flight early.

The system audibly flags when a passenger attempts to board the plane before their designated assignment is called and will automatically reject the ticket.

American Airlines first piloted the technology last month at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

It will now expand to more than 100 airports ahead of the holiday season.

AMERICAN AIRLINES CRACKS DOWN AGAINST ‘GATE LICE’ AS AIRPORT PASSENGERS SKIP LINES AMID BOARDING PROCESS

Julie Rath, American’s senior vice president of airport operations, reservations and service recovery, said in a press release the ability for customers to board with their assigned group is important to them.

man boarding plane

American Airlines continues to roll out a technology that will alert staff if a passenger is attempting to board the plane prior to their designated time. (iStock)

“The initial positive response from customers and team members has exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to leverage this technology to deliver for them ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rath.

Travelers boarding with a companion who has an earlier boarding group may still do so. The agent will override the alert accepting the boarding pass, according to the press release.

American Airlines first tested the technology at three airports and announced on Wednesday that it will soon be rolled out to more than 100 airports.

The technology “provides team members with more insight into the number of customers in each boarding group” and “displays anticipated arrival time for incoming flight connections,” according to American’s site.

Some of the airports listed in the expansion program are Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

The term “gate lice” has gained traction on social media in recent years. Though it’s not known who invented the phrase, several travel blogs and Reddit forums discuss “gate lice” at length.

In October, a representative from American told Fox News Digital via email, “The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease.”

plane boarding line

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia are among the 100 airports set to roll out the program this holiday season. (iStock)

The representative added that it “helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team.”

Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant and etiquette expert based in Mount Dora, Florida, told Fox News Digital via email that she supports American Airlines’ latest tactic.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for additional comment.

