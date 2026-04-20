Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Google search engine
HomeTravelAmerican Airlines falls after company dismisses talk of United megamerger
Travel

American Airlines falls after company dismisses talk of United megamerger

admin
By admin
0
1

American Airlines and United Airlines airplanes at the Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Aristide Economopoulos | Bloomberg | Getty Images

American Airlines stock fell Monday after the company rejected talk of a potential megamerger with United Airlines late last week.

The legacy U.S. carrier issued a statement Friday, shortly after the markets closed, to dismiss talk of a potential deal between the two airlines.

“American Airlines is not engaged with or interested in any discussions regarding a merger with United Airlines,” it said in the statement.

“While changes in the broader airline marketplace may be necessary, a combination with United would be negative for competition and for consumers, and therefore inconsistent with our understanding of the Administration’s philosophy toward the industry and principles of antitrust law,” it added.

American’s shares fell more than 4% in morning trading, reversing gains enjoyed on Friday amid a broad market rally.

Former United Airlines CEO weighs in on United's potential merger with American Airlines

United CEO Scott Kirby floated a potential merger with rival American with the Trump administration at the White House in February, but the airline is understood to have been considering the idea since at least last fall.

“Size would help” compete on U.S. outbound flights, Kirby said in the “Stratechery” podcast on an episode that aired in January.

He explained that when customers go to the Middle East, they tend to use the region’s airlines.

“[But] if we’re bigger and have more offerings for those customers, possibly, it..[is] more rational for them to fly us when they go to the Middle East.”

A consolidation would create the world’s largest airline, meaning the prospect has invited heavy regulatory scrutiny and concerns that it could create a market monopoly.

The two carriers, along with Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, already dominate about 80% of domestic capacity.

A United-American merger would result in the two having roughly 40% of the domestic share, per airline data firm OAG.

“President Trump, he loves to see big deals happen,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” earlier this month, adding there’s “room for mergers in the aviation industry.”

Transportation Sec. Duffy: There's room for airline mergers in the U.S.

However, Duffy flagged: “If there was a merger between some of the larger airlines, they’re going to have to peel off some of their assets. We don’t want to have this massive infrastructure with one airline in America; again, that will affect pricing in the long run, because it would be a lack of competition.”

George Hay, a law professor at Cornell University, previously told CNBC: “This would be the biggest of all time. I can’t even see the slightest chance that a court would allow it.”

— Leslie Josephs contributed to this report.

Choose CNBC as your preferred source on Google and never miss a moment from the most trusted name in business news.

Source

Previous article
Pinnacle Food Group Limited Announces Entry Into a Non-Binding MOU to Explore Establishing an Open Yeast Platform Hub in Hong Kong
Next article
Kia Explores ‘Resonance of Opposites’ with Two New Exhibitions at Milan Design Week 2026
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024