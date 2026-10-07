Amorepacific Presents AI-Powered Future Beauty Research at IFSCC Congress 2026

Research on skin aging prediction, digital sensory quantification, and AI-based consumer insights recognized among the congress’s top presentations

AI and data-driven approaches open new possibilities in skin science and consumer understanding

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Amorepacific presented its latest skin science and consumer research powered by AI and digital technologies at the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) Congress 2026, the world’s largest cosmetics science conference.

Bringing together leading cosmetics scientists from around the world, this year’s IFSCC Congress was held in Perth, Australia, from September 28 to October 1 under the theme “Solving the Sustainable Beauty Equation.” Through nine studies spanning skin aging prediction, digital sensory quantification, and global consumer research, Amorepacific demonstrated how beauty research is evolving toward prediction, quantification, and data-driven consumer understanding.

Researcher Eun-Jeong Choi of Amorepacific R&I Center presented “Skin Aging in the Era of Global Boiling: Deep Learning-Guided Transcriptomic Signatures of Heat-Accelerated Aging.” Building on over 20 years of research on the effects of heat on the skin and heat-induced aging, the study integrated transcriptomic analysis with deep learning technologies. The research enabled prediction of skin aging progression and ingredient efficacy, identified ingredients that help restore age-related skin damage, and confirmed their benefits in addressing age-related skin changes. The findings establish a foundation for skin longevity research, enabling more precise prediction of skin responses to environmental change. The study was named one of the Top 10 Podium Fundamental Research Award honorees.

Researcher Jeong Yu Lee of Amorepacific R&I Center presented “Electroluminescent Visualization of Skin Hydrodynamics for Digital Sensory Quantification.” The study introduced a technology that visualizes moisture distribution and movement on the skin in real time during product application, while measuring subtle electrical changes to quantify interactions between the skin and formulations. The results showed a strong correlation with consumer sensory evaluations, demonstrating the potential to objectively assess product experiences by translating skin phenomena into measurable data. The study was selected as one of the Top 10 Podium Applied Research Award honorees.

Researcher Jinseob Shin of Amorepacific’s Americas R&I Center presented “AI-Based Consumer Research on Barrier-Repair Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin.” The study compared dermocosmetic products among consumers in Brazil and Mexico, using AI-based video interview analysis to examine user experiences and preference drivers for sensitive-skin moisturizers. Fast absorption, lightweight texture, and skin barrier benefits were identified as key drivers of consumer preference, demonstrating a new approach to consumer research that combines AI-powered analysis of real consumer experiences with expressed perceptions.

Brian Byung-Fhy Suh, CTO and Head of Amorepacific R&I Center, said, “Amorepacific sought to demonstrate new possibilities in skin science by integrating AI and digital technologies. In our commitment to Holistic Longevity solutions that support healthy skin over time and across changing environmental conditions, we will continue advancing the research in prediction, quantification, and data-driven consumer understanding through hybrid technologies that combine our skin science expertise with AI and digital innovation.”

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