Urgent warning issued for island hot spot as State Department tells travelers to ‘stay alert’

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U.S. officials are warning Americans to steer clear of a popular tourist island on Wednesday, as heightened threats loom around the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.

The U.S. Embassy in Tunisia issued the alert on Sunday concerning Djerba, a major tourist island off Tunisia’s southern coast known for its white-sand beaches and resorts.

“Avoid travel to the island of Djerba on or around Oct. 7, 2026,” the embassy said in a statement.

US WARNS AMERICANS TO STAY VIGILANT AS TERROR RISK LOOMS AT MAJOR VACATION HOT SPOT

Officials also asked Americans to avoid crowds and “stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.”

“Avoid areas where there is a heavy police presence,” the advisory said. “Monitor local media. Keep a low profile.”

Wednesday marks the three-year anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists launched a major terrorist attack on Israel.

At the time, more than 1,200 people were killed and thousands more injured, beginning the Israel-Hamas war.

AMERICANS WARNED AGAIN TO RETHINK TRAVEL AS MISSILE ATTACK RATTLES HISTORIC REGION

The attack and ensuing war also fueled a rise in antisemitism worldwide, a potential concern in Djerba given the island’s Jewish community.

Djerba, which became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2023, has a long history of Jewish settlement dating back nearly 2,000 years, according to the World Jewish Congress.

Thousands of Jewish visitors from around the world travel to Djerba each year to celebrate the Lag B’Omer festival between Passover and Shavuot.

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“According to some traditions, there has been a Jewish presence in Tunisia since the days of the Punic Empire and even earlier,” the site states.

“Monitor local media. Keep a low profile.”

“More than 100,000 Jews have emigrated from Tunisia over the course of the last century and only around 1,000 live there today.”

Tunisia as a country currently sits at “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution,” as the State Department’s website notes.

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“Petty crime is common, especially in popular tourist locations,” the site warns.

“Violent crime can occur and is more common after dark. Do not walk or drive at night.”

Some parts of the country, particularly areas along its borders with Libya and Algeria, are rated at “Level 4: Do Not Travel” due to terrorism concerns.

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“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tunisia,” the State Department’s website says.

“Terrorist groups and individuals may attack, and may do so without warning or a pre-meditated target.”

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Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for further details and comment.

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