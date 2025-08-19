Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Ancient Roman mosaic in Sicily reveals ‘extraordinary’ find resembling modern footwear

An ancient Roman mosaic has recently revealed a millennia-old depiction of flip-flops – showing that certain footwear has always been in style.

The discovery was announced by the Archaeological Park of Morgantina and the Villa Romana del Casale on Aug. 4.

The villa, an ancient Roman estate, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997 and is located in Piazza Armerina, a central Sicilian town.

UNEARTHED ANCIENT ROMAN SHOES DRAW ‘IMPRESSED GASPS’ AFTER BEING BURIED FOR 2,000 YEARS

The villa is famous for holding the largest collection of Roman mosaics in the world. 

“During recent excavation work, two sandals depicted in a mosaic were discovered, resembling modern flip-flops,” said a statement translated from Italian about the newly unearthed mosaic. 

Split image of Villa Romana del Casale, flip-flop depiction

Archaeologists in Sicily uncovered a Roman mosaic depicting sandals, part of a fourth-century bath complex. (De Agostini via Getty Images; Parco Archeologico di Morgantina e Villa Romana del Casale)

Found in a bath complex, the mosaic dates back to the fourth century A.D.

“These are not simple decorations, but rather a refined work created by a mosaic artisan of the fourth century, part of a larger mosaic design that adorned the southern bath section of the Villa.”

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER LONG-LOST ANCIENT ROMAN BUILDING AT CONSTRUCTION SITE WITH A LITTLE HELP

Officials said that the “extraordinary” finds are helping to enrich “the already vast archaeological heritage of the site.”

Villa Romana del Casale remains in Sicily

The estate has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997. (DeAgostini/Getty Images)

In addition to the flip-flop find, officials also found a mosaic inscription, as well as three columns with their ornate capitals intact.

“These discoveries once again confirm the exceptionally high artistic and architectural level of the Villa.”

“These discoveries once again confirm the exceptionally high artistic and architectural level of the Villa, as well as the importance of the ongoing excavations for the historical and cultural reconstruction of the site,” officials said.

Shot of mosaics in Sicilian villa

The Villa Romana del Casale holds the largest collection of Roman mosaics in the world, preserved in vivid detail. (Planet One Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“[They] not only expand knowledge of the Villa Romana del Casale, but also highlight the value of archaeological research as a fundamental tool for rediscovering and telling the stories of the cultures that preceded our own.”

The mosaic isn’t the only ancient Roman fashion find that has turned up in recent months.

Outdoor area of ruins of Roman bathhouse

Archaeologists say the site continues to yield new discoveries each excavation season. (DeAgostini/Getty Images)

Earlier this spring, an excavator found a piece of chunky Roman jewelry in the British countryside.

At the time, archaeologists said the eight-sided ring was “an uncommon find in the U.K., but not entirely without precedent.”

