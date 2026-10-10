Arrvel Expands Thermal Label Printer Portfolio for Businesses and Everyday Use

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Arrvel is expanding its label printing portfolio with thermal printing solutions designed to support e-commerce sellers, small businesses, and everyday labeling needs. Combining compact designs with practical functionality, Arrvel’s label printers provide convenient solutions for shipping, inventory management, product identification, and household organization.

As online retail and home-based businesses continue to develop, efficient labeling has become an important part of daily operations. Arrvel’s expanded portfolio addresses these needs with dedicated printing solutions that help users manage labeling tasks across business and personal environments without relying on traditional ink-based printers.



Arrvel Thermal Printer Portfolio

Arrvel A42BT: Wireless Thermal Printing for Modern Workflows

A key product in Arrvel’s portfolio is the A42BT, a 4×6 Bluetooth thermal shipping label printer designed for online sellers, small businesses, and home offices. Supporting both Bluetooth and USB connectivity, the printer enables users to print from compatible smartphones, tablets, and computers. The FlashLabel Pro app also supports mobile printing, offering greater flexibility for users managing orders and other labeling tasks.

The A42BT delivers print speeds of up to 150 mm/s at 203 DPI resolution. It supports both roll and fanfold labels and accommodates label widths from approximately 1.57 to 4.3 inches, with support for the widely used 4×6-inch shipping label format. These capabilities make the printer suitable for shipping labels, inventory identification, barcodes, and other labeling applications.

Designed for multi-channel sellers, the A42BT is compatible with major e-commerce and shipping platforms, including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, and USPS. This compatibility helps users incorporate label printing into their existing order fulfillment workflows.

To learn more about our thermal label printers or make a purchase, explore our thermal label printers on Amazon.

Streamlining Shipping and E-Commerce Operations

Shipping label printing is a fundamental part of order fulfillment for online sellers. As businesses process orders across multiple sales channels, having a dedicated printing solution can help simplify daily workflows, particularly for those operating from home or managing limited workspace.

Arrvel’s shipping label printer solutions are designed to integrate into packing stations, home offices, retail counters, and small business environments. By providing a dedicated device for shipping labels, these printers help users organize packaging tasks and prepare orders for dispatch more efficiently.

Their applications extend beyond shipping. Businesses can also use label printers to identify products, track inventory, print barcodes, display pricing information, and organize supplies. These capabilities make label printing a practical part of routine business operations.

Direct Thermal Printing Without Ink Cartridges

Arrvel’s thermal printers use direct thermal technology, which produces printed content through heat rather than conventional ink or toner. This method is particularly suitable for labels containing shipping addresses, text, barcodes, and other frequently used information.

Because direct thermal printing does not require ink cartridges or ribbons, it can simplify printer maintenance and reduce the need to replenish traditional printing supplies. For users who regularly produce labels, this offers a straightforward approach to everyday printing.

Arrvel’s thermal printing solutions support a variety of applications, from e-commerce fulfillment and logistics to retail operations, office organization, and household labeling. By focusing on dedicated label printing, the company aims to provide practical options for users with different printing requirements.

Beyond Shipping: Supporting Everyday Labeling Needs

Although shipping is a major application for label printers, their functionality extends to many other business and personal tasks. Arrvel’s solutions can help users organize information, identify products, and maintain more structured work and living spaces.

Small businesses can use labels for inventory tracking, product identification, packaging, and storage management. At home, users can label boxes, folders, shelves, and containers to make everyday organization easier. Independent sellers and creators can also incorporate printed labels into product packaging and order preparation.

This versatility allows a single label printer to serve multiple purposes, making it a useful tool for businesses and individuals who need a convenient way to create clear, consistent labels for different applications.

Compact Solutions for Modern Workspaces

The growth of remote work, independent businesses, and home-based e-commerce has increased demand for equipment that fits into smaller, more flexible work environments. For many users, printing devices need to occupy minimal space while remaining accessible for routine tasks.

Arrvel develops compact, practical printing solutions that can be integrated into desks, packing stations, retail counters, and home offices. The A42BT reflects this approach, measuring approximately 7.2 × 3.15 × 2.56 inches and weighing about 0.86 lb. Its compact footprint makes it suitable for space-conscious workspaces, including home-based businesses and small-scale shipping operations.

Through its label printing portfolio, Arrvel continues to address everyday labeling requirements with solutions designed around practical functionality, flexible connectivity, and convenient use.

About Arrvel

Arrvel is a brand of Emdoor Information and a global provider of industrial technology solutions, specializing in rugged tablets and label printers for small businesses. Backed by a publicly listed parent company with over ten years of experience, Arrvel integrates advanced R&D, in-house manufacturing, and global logistics to deliver efficient, reliable products to customers worldwide.

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Official Website: Arrvel

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