“Youth Painting Contest” International Youth Art Exhibition Kicks Off in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A report from InJiangsu.

The Shanghai stop of the “Youth Painting Contest” International Youth Art Exhibition opened on March 21, 2026 at the Art Museum of Heping Park in Hongkou District, Shanghai. Under the theme “Painted Together in Shanghai, Art Inspires Sister Cities,” the event brought together nearly 100 Chinese and international young people from Shanghai and Jiangsu, alongside experienced art teachers and inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, to create a cross-regional, cross-cultural celebration of youth art exchange.

The touring exhibition featured outstanding works from international schools in Shanghai, including Dehong and Dulwich, as well as selected entries collected by the “Youth Painting Contest” from home and abroad over the years. The display showcased both the artistic accomplishments of young people from Jiangsu and the diverse, inclusive creativity of Shanghai’s international schools, offering a vivid example of artistic dialogue among youth across borders.

At the opening ceremony, Chinese and international art teachers from Shanghai and Jiangsu held a dialogue on “Eastern and Western Aesthetic Education,” achieving a threefold integration of international education and traditional culture, and of artistic creation and intangible cultural heritage.

The “Youth Painting Contest” International Youth Art Exhibition is a well-known international youth painting exchange brand from Jiangsu. Since its launch, it has connected with numerous international sister cities around the world and has become an important platform for showcasing young people’s artistic talent and promoting cultural exchange between China and other countries.

By coming to Shanghai, the “Youth Painting Contest” further expands new paths for international artistic exchange among young people, injecting youthful energy into cultural co-building and sharing in the context of Yangtze River Delta integration. In the future, the contest will continue to use art as a medium to connect more sister cities at home and abroad, helping young people grow together through cross-cultural dialogue.



“Youth Painting Contest” International Youth Art Exhibition

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