Thursday, July 3, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelBeach bacteria warnings plague Fourth of July weekend plans nationwide
Travel

Beach bacteria warnings plague Fourth of July weekend plans nationwide

admin
By admin
0
6

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans heading to the beach for Independence Day weekend may want to check if the waters are OK for swimming or wading.

Warnings of high bacteria levels from public health officials have begun popping up in various states coast to coast.

Vibrio is a bacterium that naturally lives in coastal waters, causing fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and cramps, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RARE ‘TSUNAMI’ ROLL CLOUD HOVERS OVER BEACHGOERS IN POPULAR DESTINATION SPOT

On the West Coast, California officials in San Diego issued many warnings and closures of popular beaches, noting that some “bacteria levels exceed health standards.”

Two counties in Long Island, New York, have issued similar advisories. 

Crowded beach

Health departments in California, New York, Massachusetts and other states are closing beaches due to unsafe bacteria levels. (iStock)

Suffolk County health officials posted, “Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip, and Sayville Marina Park Beach in Sayville are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria.”

The beaches will reopen when further testing reveals bacteria levels have dropped to acceptable levels, said the press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Three Nassau County beaches — Hewlett Point, Island Park, and Phillip Healey Beach — are under advisory after heavy rainfall, according to the Nassau County Department of Health (NCDOH).

Beaches will reopen when further testing reveals bacteria levels have dropped to acceptable levels.

Stormwater runoff may have impacted water quality at 3 South Shore beaches. As a precaution, NCDOH is advising against swimming at these locations. Stormwater runoff can raise bacteria levels, possibly exceeding NYS standards for safe bathing,” said an NCDOH press release.

In Massachusetts, nearly 20 beaches were closed as of Wednesday morning.

Beach scene in Miami, Florida

Vibrio is a bacterium that naturally lives in coastal waters, causing fever, vomiting, diarrhea and cramps. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Seventeen beaches are listed on the Massachusetts Department of Health “Beaches Dashboard,” due to bacteria levels. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Washington state lists advisories to “stay out of the water” at seven beaches with “high bacteria” in King County, according to its website.

Beach closed sign standing near the ocean but someone still swimming with the board

There are 80,000 cases of the infection reported each year, the CDC says. (iStock)

The Prairie State lists 34 advisories on their Illinois government website. 

There are 80,000 cases of the infection reported each year, according to the CDC. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan has nine beaches closed due to high bacteria levels from “wildlife” and “storm water runoff.”

Four beaches in the Great Lake State also have contamination advisories. 

Source

Previous article
iQIYI International Global Ambassador Chen Zheyuan Participates in Starship Project Event, Sparking Fan Craze in Thailand
Next article
Guangdong launches four major international communication platforms
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024