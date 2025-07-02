iQIYI International Global Ambassador Chen Zheyuan Participates in Starship Project Event, Sparking Fan Craze in Thailand

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On June 29, the “iQIYI Starship Project” successfully hosted a meet and greet event featuring actor Chen Zheyuan at Sphere Gallery, Emsphere, Bangkok, Thailand. Organized by iQIYI, the event drew local media, VIP members, and enthusiastic fans. Marking Chen Zheyuan’s first overseas appearance as iQIYI International Global Ambassador, it was another significant event under the iQIYI Starship Project, aiming to enhance the international presence of Chinese entertainment content. The large and enthusiastic audience highlighted Chen’s notable popularity in Thailand.

During the interview session, Chen expressed excitement and happiness about becoming the iQIYI International Global Ambassador. Having visited Thailand multiple times previously, he emphasized his affection for the country and specifically thanked iQIYI for their thoughtful arrangements, allowing him to closely interact with local fans. Chen recalled his past visits to Thailand, from being relatively unknown during his early filming visits to later gaining recognition by locals, who even used his images as their phone wallpapers, deepening his connection with Thailand.

Chen also shared his honor at the widespread acclaim his works have received in Thailand, emphasizing that quality storytelling and genuine emotions transcend language and cultural barriers. He hopes to continue bringing more excellent performances, explore diverse roles, and expand further collaborations with iQIYI’s international team.

The interactive segment included Chen tasting local Thai dishes such as durian, mackerel lettuce wraps, and green papaya salad. He also performed the Thai song “Yours Ever.” Additionally, Chen viewed a special fan-made video showing fans’ enthusiastic support. The event concluded with a lucky draw, where five fans received autographed postcards and took memorable photos with Chen.

Prior to the event, iQIYI organized a special exhibition displaying Chen’s recent drama projects, behind-the-scenes footage, and various costumes, attracting numerous visitors and further demonstrating his popularity in the local market. Chen Zheyuan has starred in several hit dramas, including “Hidden Love,” “Handsome Siblings,” and “The White Olive Tree,” gaining widespread international popularity, particularly in Southeast Asia. His diverse roles and approachable screen presence have won him numerous overseas fans.

The iQIYI Starship Project continues to advance by hosting celebrity meet and greets, drama promotions, and membership activities, aiming to bring more artists and events overseas, promoting Chinese entertainment content internationally, and enhancing the global influence of the iQIYI brand.

Source