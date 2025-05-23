Best veggie burger to throw on the grill this summer, taste-tested and reviewed by a registered dietitian

If you follow a plant-based diet, summer cookouts may not be as exciting for you as they are for us omnivores. But by throwing a meatless burger or two on the barbie, you can look forward to grilling out with the rest of us. “Plant-based patties allow everyone to enjoy burgers at gatherings, and can help people eat more [veggies],” says Christina Iaboni, registered dietitian and proud omnivore.

While meatless burgers are a vegetarian mainstay, not all of the options on supermarket shelves are ideal for grilling or dressing with classic American hamburger condiments. Many veggie burgers are also low in protein and highly processed, making them a less-than-ideal choice for your health, even if they seem like the better option.

To strike the balance between taste and health, we put these burgers to the test to see which ones stack up nutritionally while still offering that juicy, umami flavor that makes a burger a classic summer treat. “At the end of the day, we don’t eat a burger because we’re trying to eat a healthy meal,” says Ashley Q. Lombardi, a registered dietitian, vegan and owner of AQ Nutrition and Wellness. “We do it for the taste and mouthfeel. If you’re trying to make healthier choices for your heart or for the planet, then a plant-based burger is a delicious way to go.”

I personally grilled and tasted 19 different plant-based burgers over the course of a few weeks and consulted with several dietitians (including vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and omnivores) about how to choose the best veggie burger from a nutrition standpoint. Here are the six healthiest and tastiest meatless burgers to grill this summer, all tested by a registered dietitian.

Best overall veggie burger

More veggie burgers we like for 2025

Benefits of plant-based burgers

There are plenty of options when it comes to grilling meatless patties. (SaVanna Shoemaker)

Plant-based burgers offer some advantages for both plant-based eaters and those who aren’t afraid to enjoy red meat in their diet. “They’re a convenient source of plant-based protein that can make eating a plant-based diet more approachable to the general public,” says Parker Lane, a dietitian, flexitarian and owner of Fig Lane Nutrition.

For vegans and vegetarians, “They are great for social settings where you can bring your own burger without feeling as food isolated from omnivore friends and family,” says Billy Watkins, a dietitian, plant-based eater and owner of Nutrition 4 the Long Run,

Lombardi adds that they can be helpful if you follow a diet that requires you to pay attention to fat or sodium content. “Plant-based burgers [are often] lower in sodium and saturated fat,” she says.

Factors to consider when buying veggie burgers to grill

Here are a few of the most important factors to consider when shopping for meatless burgers for your next cookout.

Protein content

Beef hamburger patties are rich in protein, making a fully-dressed burger a satisfying and extremely filling meal. However, many plant-based burgers — particularly those with thin patties — contain only about 5 grams of protein.

“If you are using a plant-based burger as your protein source, make sure it has enough,” says Lane. He recommends burgers that contain 15-20 grams of protein per serving. Protein is satiating and can help you feel full, so it’s an important part of a balanced meal.

If you’re using a burger patty that’s lower in protein, consider using two patties, adding high protein toppings like cheese (or a vegan cheese alternative) or incorporating a high-protein side dish like chickpeas or beans.

Fat and salt content

Some people reach for plant-based burgers because they assume they’re lower in fat and salt than beef counterparts, but that’s not always the case. “Some plant-based burgers have more saturated fat than a traditional beef burger,” says Watkins. Most plant-based burgers are preseasoned too, so they may have more sodium than a plain beef patty that you season yourself. Be sure to read the nutrition facts label, especially if you’re looking for a burger that’s low in fat or sodium.

Quality and processing

“The biggest con of plant based burgers is that they’re still a highly processed food,” says Lombardi. Most of them are made with highly processed ingredients and would be difficult to replicate in your home kitchen. Unfortunately, regular consumption of ultra-processed foods has been linked to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, depression and many other chronic health problems.

“Like regular, meat-based hamburgers, plant-based burgers are something to eat in moderation,” says Iaboni. “For those following plant-based diets, I recommend choosing whole foods as much as possible.”

Fortunately, many veggie burger brands are taking notice. There are several options that are made with whole food ingredients. “Look for burgers made with healthy whole plant ingredients like beans, vegetables or lentils,” says Melissa Altman-Traub, a dietitian and pescatarian.

Allergens and ingredients

Some meatless burgers are made with soy, a common allergen. Some may also contain allergens such as tree nuts or wheat. “If you have an allergy,” says Lane, “there are other plant-based patties on the market with pea protein as their protein source.”

Additionally, while most of the vegetarian patties I tried were gluten-free, some contained gluten. This is something to be mindful of if you follow a strict gluten-free diet.

“Check the labels if you’re looking for a vegan burger, because some [contain] eggs or dairy products,” says Altman-Traub. I was surprised to find that two of the most affordable meatless burgers at my local grocery store — Boca Burger and Morningstar Farms Grillers — contained non-vegan ingredients like egg whites and milk.

How to grill plant-based burgers

I was concerned that many veggie burgers would be difficult to grill or fall apart easily. However, that wasn’t the case at all. Most of these burgers held together great on the grill, but I did learn some helpful tips along the way to maximize flavor and texture while grilling.

My husband and I grilled the burgers in three different ways: using the grill pan on my air fryer oven (the PowerXL Air Fryer Grill Plus), a smokeless indoor/outdoor electric grill (the Kenyon City Grill) and on my husband’s outdoor gas grill. Overall, the best grilled burgers came from the electric grill. It was extremely easy to overcook the burgers on the air fryer grill, and the burgers were slightly more prone to sticking on the outdoor gas grill.

If you’re grilling a burger patty that’s low in fat, be sure to add a little bit of cooking oil to help prevent sticking and provide some sizzle. One thing my husband and I found odd while grilling many of these burgers is that they were silent, unlike a beef patty which sizzles and sputters during cooking. Higher fat meatless burgers, like the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Indulgent burger, were a little noisier than others.

“Keep an eye on plant-based burgers because they can cook quickly on a grill,” says Altman-Traub. “Consider using a grill basket and cooking them over indirect heat.” Watkins recommends grilling on a flat-top surface, like a Blackstone griddle or a piece of aluminum foil.

But if you don’t have access to a grill, you can still cook a tasty veggie burger. “I recommend either cooking in a pan, cast-iron skillet (which you can get a good crust with), flat top or a griddle,” says Lane.

How we chose

Plant-based burgers are popular, and there are loads of options to choose from at brick-and-mortar grocery stores and online. To narrow down the absolute healthiest ones to grill, I spoke to several veggie-burger-loving dietitians — vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and omnivores — about what to look for in a healthy veggie burger and how to make it as delicious as possible. To choose the best burgers of all the patties I tried, I focused on three key factors:

Protein content: While one patty with 5 grams of protein made it into my top rankings, I tried to stick to burgers that offered at least 15 grams of protein per serving.

Ingredients: Plant-based burger patties are highly processed, but I aimed to choose those that were made with simple ingredients and minimal additives.

Taste and texture: I judged each burger based on its taste and texture alone and dressed with classic burger toppings that you might find at a summer cookout: lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheese, mayo and mustard.

Other products we considered

We taste-tested two versions of Abbots meatless burgers, but neither one quite made the cut. (SaVanna Shoemaker)

Amy’s Kitchen : I loved all of the Amy’s burgers I tried (Black Bean, Sonoma and California). They were thin, crisp, well-seasoned and made with simple, organic ingredients. However, none of them had a savory-yet-neutral flavor profile that worked well with burger toppings. They were also lower in protein with about 5 grams each.

Hodo Tofu Veggie Burger : These tofu burgers had a nice taste, but I dislike the texture of tofu and I could still detect it even with the addition of burger toppings. If you’re unbothered by the texture of tofu, I recommend giving these a try.

Boca Burger : Boca Burgers are an inexpensive grocery store option, and I love their taste and crisp exterior. However, they’re not vegan-friendly and they’re slightly lower in protein than I was aiming for.

Shroomeats Mushroom Patties : Shroomeats burgers are made with a combination of pea protein and shiitake mushrooms. I was very impressed with the ingredients and nutrition profile. However, the patties were very thick and firm even after grilling, and I disliked the texture.

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger : These burgers were thicker and higher in protein than many other grocery store options, but I wasn’t happy with the highly-processed ingredients. While they tasted okay after piling on burger toppings and a bun, I disliked the texture and they had unpleasant-looking white chunks of textured protein inside.

Actual Veggies : While the Mushroom and Quinoa burgers made a great classic burger (featured above), the Black Bean flavors — while delicious — clashed with burger toppings.

Abbot’s : Both of the Abbot’s flavors I tried, Garlic Herb and Italian Herb, were thick and protein-rich, with impressive, simple ingredients. However, I found that they were over seasoned and that the flavors didn’t work well with hamburger toppings. (Note: my husband didn’t think they were over seasoned at all and loved the flavors.)

Impossible Burger : The Impossible Burger was good, but the Indulgent variety stood out just a little bit more. This one had an almost fibrous texture after grilling.

Rollin Greens Salt & Pepper M’Eat: I love that this mix is shelf-stable and can be used instead of ground beef in any recipe, but I didn’t like the texture of the burger patty, and it also fell apart during grilling.

FAQs

What is the best way to cook plant-based burgers?

Most package directions recommend cooking plant-based burgers on the stovetop, but I got great results grilling them as well. Because many are low in fat, it’s important to add oil or cooking spray to help prevent sticking.

Are veggie burgers healthy?

Veggie burgers are often highly processed, so they’re not always the healthiest choice. Some may also be high in added fats. However, there are several veggie burgers that are made with high quality, minimally processed ingredients.

How can I make veggie burgers more tasty?

For most of the patties I tried, adding burger toppings made them significantly tastier and more enjoyable. “Enjoy plant-based burgers the same way you would a meat burger. I love them on the grill with a brioche bun for the added flavor,” says Iaboni, “and you can even find vegan brioche buns. Top them with traditional toppings or switch it up with hummus or tzatziki for a different flavor.”

Meet the experts

Billy Watkins, RDN, LD, dietitian, plant-based eater and owner of Nutrition 4 the Long Run

Parker Lane, MS, RDN, dietitian, flexitarian and owner of Fig Lane Nutrition







Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.

