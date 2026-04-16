BLUETTI Launches FridgePower on Kickstarter: Ultra-Slim Battery Backup for Refrigerators and Home Use

SYDNEY, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Clean energy leader BLUETTI has officially launched FridgePower on Kickstarter, with early backing open through May 31. Purpose-built for household refrigerators, FridgePower redefines domestic refrigeration backup power as a smarter, space-saving solution for kitchens, apartments, modern homes, narrow spaces, camper vans, off-grid travel setups, etc.



When power goes off, essential fridges stay cold BLUETTI FridgePower is a purpose-built refrigerator battery backup system. Shown (L–R): FridgePower main unit, BlueCell 200 expansion battery, and Display 1 magnetic screen for real-time energy monitoring.

Sleek, Stylish and Simple to Use

The FridgePower features a simple plug-and-play design that enables quick, hassle-free setup and easy out-of-the-box use. It adopts a discreet 75 mm (2.95-inch) profile that blends seamlessly into modern residential spaces without compromising interior aesthetics, which offers a practical, space-saving solution for kitchens, rental properties, caravan and basement utility areas, keeping home battery backup unobtrusive while maximizing usable space.

Standalone Power & Smart Reliability

The FridgePower is engineered for efficiency, featuring a breakthrough 4W AC idle drain that extends refrigerator runtimes by an additional 4.5 hours. Whether as a primary backup or a scalable system, it ensures your household stays running when it matters most.

Robust & Scalable Capacity

The 2,016Wh/1,800W standalone unit powers a standard fridge for approximately 21.6 hours . For extended outages, it scales Up to 8,064Wh via three BlueCell 200 expansion batteries —providing up to four full days of critical backup.



The standalone unit powers a standard fridge for approximately . For extended outages, it scales via three —providing up to of critical backup. UPS & Scheduling

Powered by BLUEGrid™ technology, the 10ms UPS ensures seamless transitions during blackouts. Users can optimize energy costs via Time-of-Use and PV Priority modes, while an automatic bypass provides double protection for essentials.

Powered by BLUEGrid™ technology, the 10ms UPS ensures seamless transitions during blackouts. Users can optimize energy costs via and modes, while an automatic bypass provides double protection for essentials. Decade-Long Life & Silent Design

Built with LiFePO₄cells for a 10-year lifespan, operating at a library-quiet 30dB, the system is perfect for indoor use.



Built with LiFePO₄cells for a 10-year lifespan, operating at a library-quiet 30dB, the system is perfect for indoor use. Smart Home Integration

Supporting Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant, the BLUETTI App also provides proactive extreme weather alerts, smart maintenance, remote wakeup, and system diagnostics, all of which can be monitored at a glance on the optional Display 1 Magnetic Screen.

Price & Availability

The BLUETTI FridgePower is now available on Kickstarter from April 17 to May 31. Early supporter pricing will be offered in limited tiers, including Super Early Bird and Early Bird, with pricing automatically moving to the next level as each tier sells out.

At launch, Super Early Bird pricing starts at US$759 for the FridgePower standalone unit, while the FridgePower Plus bundle(1× FridgePower and 1× BlueCell 200) is available at US$1,398. All listed prices include GST, with shipping costs calculated separately where applicable.

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