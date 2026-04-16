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Jefferies’ Kahyaoglu: Airlines are losing 15% with jet fuel prices where they are today

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Sheila Kahyaoglu, Jefferies aerospace and defense analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the impact of rising jet fuel prices on airlines.

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Thu, Apr 16 20262:46 PM EDT

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