Jefferies’ Kahyaoglu: Airlines are losing 15% with jet fuel prices where they are today

Sheila Kahyaoglu, Jefferies aerospace and defense analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the impact of rising jet fuel prices on airlines.
04:11
Thu, Apr 16 20262:46 PM EDT
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Sheila Kahyaoglu, Jefferies aerospace and defense analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the impact of rising jet fuel prices on airlines.
04:11
Thu, Apr 16 20262:46 PM EDT
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