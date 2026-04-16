Travelers may be slapped with ‘ridiculous’ new fees as popular city seeks millions per year

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Many popular destinations struggling with overtourism and infrastructure issues are aiming to fix those problems in an often unpopular way by enacting new taxes on tourists.

The city of Galway, on the west side of Ireland, is widely known for its medieval streets, colorful shopfronts and historical landmarks. It is now considering a tourist tax that could generate more than $2.1 million annually in the city, according to The Connacht Tribune newspaper.

The proposal envisions an accommodation charge of $1.10 to $2.20 per visitor, per night, for tourists staying in hotels or short-term lodging.

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Sally-Ann O’Brien, Galway City Council’s new tourism officer, spoke at a meeting this week to address concerns, the Tribune reported.

She said most European countries already charge visitors a small nightly fee, with 21 of the 27 EU member states imposing similar taxes.

O’Brien noted that many international visitors come from Europe and are used to paying a tax, according to the Irish Independent newspaper.

Any tourism levy would require legislation and approval from the Irish government at the national level.

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That’s good news for opponents of the proposal. At least three prominent local leaders have voiced their concern.

Councilor Alan Curran recently said an inconsistency in tourism numbers could “severely impact our ability to budget effectively,” the newspaper reported.

“We need to protect ourselves from those economic shocks,” he added.

When the Galway City Council discussed a motion to explore a tourist tax in 2024, a former mayor and a well-known business executive both expressed dismay.

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A former mayor of Galway, Eddie Hoare, said a tourist tax could “send out the wrong message.”

Pat McDonagh, the founder of Supermacs, a popular fast-food chain in Ireland, called the proposal a “ridiculous idea” on Newstalk Breakfast in September 2024.

“We would be the laughingstock of the country if we introduced a tourist tax,” he said.

Recent data shows Galway continues to attract many visitors.

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Fáilte Ireland’s Key Tourism Facts 2024: Galway, published in 2025, reported some 1 million international visitors and 1.4 million domestic tourists, generating more than $1.08 billion.

Travelers took to Reddit to weigh in on the proposed tax.

“The local authority ought to consider what it is they’re actually offering tourists at this point, and if it’s worth what they expect them to be paying anymore,” one Reddit user said.

“Have to agree. Galway is completely overpriced for what it offers,” another said.

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“There are people online — and, unfortunately, in politics — who view hiking taxes as infinite free money,” a third Reddit user said.

Others didn’t understand the outrage and upset.

“This is a normal charge in cities around the world and works fantastically,” a traveler said.

“I’ve never even batted an eye at paying it.”

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Galway attracts scores of tourists for its unique mix of history, culture and atmosphere.

Its location on Ireland’s west coast adds another major draw. Galway has dramatic coastal scenery that consistently ranks among the most photographed and visited in the country.

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