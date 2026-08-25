Cantonese opera plus stand-up comedy win over Singapore audiences

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Yangcheng Evening News:

What happens when Cantonese opera meets stand-up comedy in Singapore? On Aug 24th, the “From Zhuji Lane to the World” Guangfu Cultural Exchange Tour was held in Singapore, attracting nearly 400 local spectators.



Cantonese opera

Renowned Cantonese opera performers from Guangdong performed alongside local Singaporean community groups, while Cantonese-language host Zhang Chi brought an entertaining Cantonese stand-up comedy. A hands-on experience featuring lion-themed Chinese-style trendy toys also added a fresh touch. New ways of presenting traditional culture drew audiences of all ages.

Ms. Hu arrived early with her family. “My grandfather’s generation came to Singapore from Panyu. I grew up with my grandfather, so I learned to speak Cantonese. Cantonese opera performances are also common in Singapore, and my family all enjoys watching them.”

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