New goal-line technology set to revolutionise AFL finals series and beyond

Brand new cameras capable of capturing 200 frames per second will help clear up goal-line confusion in the finals, but contentious free kicks paid on the boundary line aren’t going anywhere.

Two days out from finals, the brand new goal line cameras are locked and loaded at Docklands.

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“You can see a major difference and so, you know, it’ll make their job a lot easier,” AFL Executive General Manager of Football Performance Greg Swann said.

“And as you say, the person sitting at home watching Channel 7, they’ll be able to see the fingers move.”

Tested and proven over the last fortnight, it means it’s out with the old and in with the new, making for quicker ARC decisions.

“It’s not really clear on that first one, which is the old camera,” Swann explained when comparing footage.

“You watch the hands, you watch the fingers, everything moves really clearly and that’s the difference.”

New and improved cameras will provide more definitive evidence to determine if a ball has been touched on the goal line. Credit: Channel 7

Previously cameras were 50 frames per second, now 200.

“We think we can avoid, you know, some clangers that we might have had over the journey, but hopefully we don’t have any,” Swann said.

However, as for the boundary line, the marginal calls will remain into next year. “If it comes off — and sometimes it’s unlucky — you know, a part of your foot or the back of your heel or whatever. But if it’s going to be a goal in the goal square, then it’s going to be a lasso on the boundary,” Swann said.

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