Beyond Compromise: Redefining Space-Grade Protection with Performance, Design and Circularity

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — RHINOSHIELD, the global leader in protective tech accessories, proudly announced that its AirX Ultra-Cushioned Phone Case successfully completed an extreme near-space drop test at Esrange Space Center in Sweden on June 24. During the test, a phone protected by an AirX case was released from the stratosphere at an altitude of 30,607 meters (100,416 feet) above ground, earning the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for “The Highest Drop of a Mobile Phone in a Phone Case (Natural Landforms).” The challenge validates the comprehensive protective capabilities of the AirX while demonstrating that uncompromising, high-performance protection can be achieved through a circular, mono-material design that is 100% recyclable—setting a new benchmark for “space-grade protection” in phone cases.



RHINOSHIELD AirX Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title in Record-Breaking Near-Space Drop Challenge

“We were not content to stop at conventional military-grade drop protection; we wanted to go further and take on the challenge of ‘space-grade protection'” said Eric Wang, the co-founder and CEO of RHINOSHIELD. “For us, this world record is more than a validation of our product’s performance. It demonstrates to the industry that circular design does not have to mean compromise—it is a path worth pursuing, one that can drive innovation and set even higher standards.”

Three Times the Cruising Altitude of a Commercial Airliner: AirX Reaches Near Space at 100,416 Feet Before Returning to Earth to Demonstrate Ultimate Protection

Developed to redefine drop-protection standards, AirX is RHINOSHIELD’s flagship innovation in comprehensive device protection. Inspired by airbags and air-cushioning technology, AirX builds on the brand’s signature mono-material design philosophy. Its proprietary multi-layered internal-damage protection system combines impact-isolating air cushioning with a highly resilient, compression-resistant structure to disperse impact forces and help protect the device from internal damage during a drop. Before its official launch in 2025, AirX underwent an extensive series of laboratory tests, including drop testing, tumble-drop testing, internal-damage resistance testing, torsion testing, airtightness testing, and constant temperature and humidity testing, to validate its protective performance and structural stability.

To push protective performance to a new level, RHINOSHIELD partnered with UK-based aerospace company Sent Into Space to undertake an even more extreme testing mission. Following a year of preparation, the teams developed a custom test payload equipped with a remote-release mechanism, GPS positioning, and a flight-tracking system. A high-altitude balloon then carried an iPhone 17 Pro fitted with a commercially available AirX into the stratosphere, reaching an altitude of 30,607 meters (100,416 feet)—more than three times the typical cruising altitude of a commercial airliner. After capturing spectacular footage of AirX against the backdrop of Earth, the remote-release mechanism was activated, sending the test phone into free fall toward the ground.

With No Additional Protective Equipment, AirX Takes On Three Extremes: Stratospheric Cold, Ultra-Low Pressure, and Ground Impact

No heating equipment or additional protective products were used during the mission, leaving the AirX case directly exposed to the extreme conditions of near space: temperatures ranging from –40°C to –60°C and ultra-low atmospheric pressure at approximately 1% of standard sea-level pressure. After a 25-minute descent, the test phone ultimately struck the ground in free fall.

“No one could know for certain before the test whether the phone case would withstand such extreme conditions,” said Dr. Chris Rose, Co-founder of Sent Into Space. “In addition to the extreme cold, low pressure, and high-speed descent, the team also had to overcome challenges including communication interference, remote terrain, and post-landing tracking and recovery. Only by successfully recovering both the AirX case and the phone could we truly verify the test results.”

Following the landing, the test team tracked the GPS signal deep into the Swedish wilderness and successfully recovered the test phone protected by the AirX case. After reviewing and verifying video evidence, witness accounts, and the condition and functionality of the device, a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ official adjudicator confirmed that all essential phone functions remained fully operational. The device could still be powered on and off, make calls, and take photos, while its exterior remained intact. The result demonstrated the outstanding performance of AirX’s multi-layered protection system in cushioning impacts, dispersing energy, and reducing the risk of internal device damage. RHINOSHIELD ultimately secured the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for “The Highest Drop of a Mobile Phone in a Phone Case (Natural Landforms).”

Staying True to Mono-Material Design: Extending Protection to People and the Planet Through Innovation for Circularity

“To provide basic protection, the mobile accessories industry commonly relies on products made from multiple materials. Once discarded, these products are difficult to disassemble and recycle effectively. As a result, billions of phone cases produced each year struggle to enter recycling systems after a single cycle of use,” said Eric Wang. “We want to prove to the world that even the most impact-resistant phone cases can be designed using a mono-material—and that protective performance and sustainability do not have to come at the expense of one another. True protection goes beyond preventing drop damage; it also means safeguarding people and the environment. Through rigorous manufacturing controls and testing by independent third-party laboratories, our entire phone case portfolio has been verified with no detectable levels of Bisphenols or PFAS, commonly known as ‘forever chemicals.’ Setting this world record is our strongest validation yet of our commitment to protection in every dimension.”

Guided by RHINOSHIELD’s commitment to mono-material design since 2017, AirX challenges the assumption that performance and sustainability are inherently incompatible, demonstrating that circular design demands an even higher level of innovation. Through its internal-damage protection system, 360° wraparound air cushioning, and embedded-button design, it delivers comprehensive cushioning against side impacts. Dual-side pressure-relief chambers and sculpted grip contours further enhance ergonomics and comfort during extended use. In addition, AirX’s futuristic, air-inspired functional aesthetic has earned international recognition through both the 2026 iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award—further demonstrating that protection, design, and sustainability can all be pursued without compromise.

Bringing Space-Grade Protection into Everyday Life: RHINOSHIELD Launches Space-Themed Designs to Celebrate AirX’s World Record

To celebrate earning the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, RHINOSHIELD has transformed the stratospheric mission into a visual showcase with a specially curated collection of space-themed designs, inviting consumers to join the celebration and experience AirX’s officially recognized “space-grade protection.”

Beyond product innovation, RHINOSHIELD continues to expand its recycling network through the RHINOLOOP® circular ecosystem. The network connects 11 company-operated stores in Taiwan with more than 4,300 recycling locations at FamilyMart stores nationwide. By integrating reverse logistics with an overseas mail-back recycling program across France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, RHINOSHIELD is lowering barriers to consumer participation and making circular action a more accessible part of everyday life.

RHINOSHIELD AirX Ultra-Cushioned Phone Case

Highlights of AirX: https://rhinoshield.io/products/airx

RHINOLOOP® Circular Ecosystem: https://rhinoshield.tw/sustainability/recycling

About RHINOSHIELD

Founded by material scientists, RHINOSHIELD is a global leader in protective solutions driven by advanced material engineering. Established in 2012 from a University of Cambridge lab, the brand has established a broad global footprint, engaging users across multilingual markets in over 9 languages and protecting over 20 million devices worldwide.

With integrated R&D and manufacturing in Taiwan, RHINOSHIELD advances material innovation through circular design and plastic management solutions—creating high-performance products engineered for a more sustainable future.

To learn more about RHINOSHIELD’s story and commitment to sustainability, visit our official website.

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