Potential security threat prompts US travel suspension for border city on alert

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U.S. officials temporarily suspended government activities and travel to a Mexican border city earlier this week over a potential security threat.

Mexicali, a city directly across from Calexico, California, was the subject of a new security alert after officials received information about a potential threat.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico said that government activities in and travel to Mexicali were suspended Aug. 25.

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“We are alerting U.S. citizens of this potential threat,” the embassy said.

Officials urged Americans to avoid government buildings in Mexicali and remain aware of their surroundings.

In addition, Americans were advised to seek shelter in the event of an incident, follow instructions from Mexican law enforcement and notify friends and family that they are safe.

“Follow instructions from Mexican law enforcement,” the embassy’s statement added. “Monitor local media for updates.”

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The threat involved a potential armed attack by Los Rusos, a criminal group, against law enforcement facilities in Mexicali, UPI reported.

The reported threat came days after Mexican authorities seized roughly 265 pounds of fentanyl from a warehouse in Mexicali, according to the same source.

Authorities estimated the seizure amounted to about 4 million doses.

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State Department officials told Fox News Digital early Friday afternoon that the suspension has since been lifted and government activities have resumed.

However, officials said the broader travel advisory for Baja California remains at Level 3 — and they urge Americans to reconsider travel there due to terrorism, crime and kidnapping.

Mexicali, the capital of Baja California, is a major port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Though not considered a major tourist destination, Mexicali is a busy hub for cross-border travel and commerce.

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More than 5.4 million personal vehicles and 3.1 million pedestrians entered the U.S. through Calexico in 2025, according to federal transportation data.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana for additional information.

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The warning comes as Mexico continues to grapple with cartel violence and organized crime.

Earlier this year, cruise ships bypassed Puerto Vallarta amid a wave of violence following the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho.”

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The unrest prompted U.S. security warnings, while shelter-in-place orders were imposed in several Mexican cities before being lifted days later.

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