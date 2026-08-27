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2 airport workers are dead after malaria cases shock officials at major travel hub

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Two employees have died after a cluster of malaria cases emerged among workers at Frankfurt Airport, and officials are investigating mosquitoes at the major German travel hub.

Six employees contracted a form of the disease known as “airport malaria” through their work at the airport, Fraport, the company that operates Frankfurt Airport, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Based on a recent update from the Frankfurt Health Department, two of those employees died as a result of the infections, Fraport said.

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“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues, and our thoughts are with their families and friends,” the company said.

The other four affected workers have recovered, according to Fraport, which said its departments are closely monitoring the situation.

Panoramic view of Frankfurt Airport terminal and Lufthansa aircraft in Frankfurt, Germany.

Two employees have died after a cluster of malaria cases emerged among workers at Frankfurt Airport, pictured above. (iStock)

Malaria is a serious disease caused by a parasite and is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Early symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue, the CDC said. 

The disease can become severe or deadly if it is not diagnosed and treated quickly.

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“We have provided comprehensive information to all employees and encourage them to consult a doctor if they experience any symptoms,” Fraport said.

Employees were also advised to tell their doctors that they work at the airport and that cases of airport malaria have been reported there to help ensure appropriate medical examination and treatment, the company said.

Travelers wait in line at Frankfurt Airport check-in counter with luggage carts.

Four other affected workers have recovered, while officials continue to closely monitor the situation. (iStock)

Mosquito traps have also been installed at the airport, according to the company.

Mosquitoes caught in the traps will undergo genetic analysis by the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, to determine their species and origin, Fraport said.

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Fox News Digital previously reported on heightened health measures at airports in parts of Asia earlier this year after an outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in India.

The virus can spread between animals and people and can cause symptoms ranging from fever to brain infection and death, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Lufthansa Airbus A320 aircraft parked at Remote Stand V143 beside the Frankfurt Airport terminal.

Mosquito traps have been installed as the airport takes additional measures. (Getty Images)

Following the outbreak, Thailand introduced monitoring and screening measures at international travel checkpoints, according to the country’s Department of Disease Control.

Travelers showing a high fever or symptoms associated with Nipah could face additional screening and be asked to provide their travel history, possible exposure and when their symptoms began, the department said.

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Health officials also issued precautions aimed at reducing the risk of infection, including guidance about food, water and contact with sick or dead animals.

Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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