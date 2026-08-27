Guangfu cultural exchange event stages performances in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Yangcheng Evening News:



authentic Cantonese opera excerpts

On August 27th, the “From Zhuji Alley to the World” Guangfu Cultural Exchange Tour held an event in Jakarta, Indonesia. Detailed historical exhibitions, authentic Cantonese opera excerpts and humorous Cantonese stand-up comedy allowed the millennium-old Zhuji cultural heritage to beautifully intertwine with the archipelagic nation’s diverse culture. Overseas Chinese of all generations in Indonesia marveled at the event, saying they had gained a new understanding of Cantonese opera and experienced a surprising encounter with the legacy of Zhuji Alley.

Zhuji Alley is the ancestral home of Guangdong’s early pioneers. Centuries ago, waves of Guangdong people set out from the alley, migrating southward before sailing across the ocean to Southeast Asia. They brought Cantonese language, opera and folk customs to this vibrant land and took root there.

Huang Xian’an, secretary-general of the Perhimpunan Warga Guangzhao Seluruh Indonesia, noted that many Indonesian Chinese are descendants of the Guangfu people. However, the promotion of Guangfu culture in the region has been somewhat insufficient in recent years. Calling the exchange event highly timely, Huang said he hopes it will serve as an opportunity to further advance the dissemination and preservation of Guangfu culture in Indonesia.

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