American Airlines adds batch of new international routes on its XLR planes

American Airlines announced Thursday it will add seven international routes to its 2027 schedule, with many of those on its Airbus A321XLR planes.

Here are the additions:

Charlotte, North Carolina, to Barcelona, Spain, starting May 27, on a Boeing 777-200ER.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, starting March 19, on a Boeing 787-9.

New York John F. Kennedy International Airport to Amsterdam, starting March 28, on an Airbus A321XLR.

New York JFK to Nice, France, starting May 6, on an Airbus A321XLR.

Philadelphia to Porto, Portugal, starting March 28, on an Airbus A321XLR.

Philadelphia to Reykjavik, Iceland, starting May 27, on an Airbus A321neo.

Philadelphia to Vienna, starting May 6, on an Airbus A321XLR.

The carrier is also adding a fourth daily flight between JFK and London Heathrow Airport, on a Boeing 787-9, starting March 28.

The Airbus XLR, which stands for extra long range, has the ability to go up to 4,700 nautical miles. The single-aisle planes are smaller than others in the airline’s fleet, like a Boeing 777 or Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which makes them cheaper to operate.

The airline rolled out a new interior and configuration with its inaugural XLR flight last year. It’s allocated more space to premium seats — which take up a fifth of the plane — than it has on its other aircraft.

American’s plan is to use the XLRs to focus on routes to smaller European cities from its Philadelphia hub or from New York City.

“It really opens up the menu for all these destinations that are just too small for a widebody,” American’s senior vice president of network and schedule planning, Brian Znotins, told CNBC last year.