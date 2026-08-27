Chase Travel CEO Jason Wynn: The consumer has been remarkably resilient in spite of the price

Jason Wynn, Chase Travel CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the demand for travel, state of the consumer, and more.
06:21
Thu, Aug 27 20267:31 AM EDT
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Jason Wynn, Chase Travel CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the demand for travel, state of the consumer, and more.
06:21
Thu, Aug 27 20267:31 AM EDT
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