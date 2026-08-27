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Chase Travel CEO Jason Wynn: The consumer has been remarkably resilient in spite of the price

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Jason Wynn, Chase Travel CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the demand for travel, state of the consumer, and more.

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Thu, Aug 27 20267:31 AM EDT

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