Ph fintech Mynt scales GStocks into country’s largest online retail platform for local stock market

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond powering frictionless digital payments in areas like public transportation, online and offline cashless purchases, and peer-to-peer transfers, Mynt, the parent company of the Philippines’ number one finance super app GCash, is also expanding access to investing through its wealthtech platform.



By integrating wealthtech innovations that open access to investments in stocks, bonds, funds, and more directly through its app, GCash helps Filipinos plan and prepare for their long-term financial security.

GStocks PH currently serves over 2 million Filipinos through broker AB Capital Securities Inc., accounting for over 50% of all online retail stock market accounts with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), reinforcing GCash as the Philippines’ largest online retail platform for investing in local stocks.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) recorded 3.64 million stock market accounts, according to its 2025 Stock Market Investor Profile report. The report found that 99.2%, or 3.61 million accounts, belong to retail investors, of which 3.22 million accounts are held online through digital platforms and e-wallets. The same report also found online retail accounts grew 30.5% YoY.

“This rapid growth reflects a broader shift toward digital platforms that lower barriers to participation. With simple signup and paperless registration that eliminates the need to physically visit a bank or brokerage, GCash enables more Filipinos to invest via GStocks, GFunds, GBonds, and more in-app,” said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt.

Beyond stock investing, GCash has also become a leading platform for investment funds, with 8.8 million registered GFunds users and as much as 4 in 5 unit investment trust funds (UITF) in the Philippines conducted through GFunds via partners ATRAM, BPI-IMI, and Manulife IM as of 2025.

GCash is accelerating its momentum in the country’s retail investment space with innovations like GStocks, which enables seamless access to stock investments, and Pera Coach, its AI-powered wealth coach that provides on-demand financial guidance in-app. It is also preparing for the anticipated sandbox introduction of GStocks Global with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission, which will give more Filipinos access to US-listed stocks.

GCash continues to pioneer efforts to help everyday e-wallet users transition into more capable, confident investors. For more information, visit www.gcash.com.

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