Travellers Take the Wheel as Self-drive Travel Surges 81% Worldwide

Global car rental bookings have surged 81%, as travellers choose self-drive journeys to explore destinations.

Japan, Thailand and the US have emerged as leading self-drive destinations, with Asia-Pacific travellers becoming key contributors to global growth.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The best travel moments rarely happen on a fixed schedule. More travellers are choosing to explore destinations at their own pace, with rental cars offering the flexibility to go beyond the usual routes and discover places that are harder to reach.

According to Trip.com data, global car rental bookings have surged 81% over the past year. The growth reflects a broader shift in travel behaviour: self-drive is no longer simply about getting from one place to another, but about creating more immersive and personalised journeys.

Japan leads global self-drive travel as travellers explore beyond city centres

Trip.com car rental data shows that Japan ranks as the top self-drive destination, with bookings up 119% YoY. Thailand, the US, South Korea and Australia are also popular destinations, recording YoY growth of 59%, 54%, 148% and 74% respectively, highlighting strong demand for independent exploration across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Among city-level trends, Jeju (up 148% YoY), Tokyo (up 156% YoY), Okinawa (up 87% YoY), Sapporo (up 129% YoY) and Fukuoka (up 88% YoY) stand out as leading choices for travellers looking to combine urban experiences with regional exploration.

Japan’s appeal lies in its diversity — from open roads in Hokkaido to island routes in Okinawa and Kyushu, as well as scenic coastal journeys around Mount Fuji. Self-drive travellers are discovering destinations beyond major cities and exploring places that are less accessible by traditional transport.

Thailand offers a different style of road travel, with travellers drawn to northern routes that combine mountain landscapes with local culture. On Trip.Moments, Trip.com’s community platform where travellers share stories and discover travel inspiration, users have shared road trip ideas that showcase Chiang Mai itineraries and practical tips for exploring the region by car.

While Asia-Pacific remains a major driver of self-drive growth, the trend is also gaining momentum in Europe. Italy, Spain and Germany recorded the strongest booking growth, at 88%, 80% and 75% YoY respectively. Trip.Moments data shows drive-related content from Spain soared 662% YoY, while the UK and Italy jumped 371% and 211%, respectively.

Spain’s coastal roads invite travellers to discover seaside towns and scenic viewpoints. Tuscany‘s countryside offers stops at vineyards, local wineries and thermal springs. In the UK, rural routes capture the spirit of The Kinks’ “Village Green”, with traditional villages and quiet roads along the way.

Asia-Pacific travellers fuel overseas self-drive growth

From a traveller origin perspective, Asia-Pacific markets are emerging as key contributors to global car rental demand. Travellers from South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan rank among the top source markets, recording YoY growth of 85%, 78%, 62%, 113% and 139% respectively.

Asia-Pacific travellers have a strong appetite for independent overseas travel. Self-drive is part of their holiday plans, especially for journeys that combine multiple destinations.

Within Asia-Pacific, cross-border road trips connect multiple destinations in a single journey. Singapore–Malaysia routes combine city breaks with coastal drives, while Langkawi and Malacca bring together island scenery, heritage sites and local culture at a slower pace. Similar routes, including Thailand–Malaysia road trips, are also drawing interest across Southeast Asia.

Lifestyle preferences reshape modern road trips

As self-drive travel becomes more mainstream, travellers are choosing vehicles that match different travel scenarios. According to Trip.com car rental data, sedans account for 52% of bookings, followed by SUVs at 29% and passenger vans at 17%, while other vehicle types make up the remaining share.

The popularity of practical vehicle options points to a broader shift in self-drive travel, moving beyond traditional road trips into wider travel scenarios. Travellers are choosing different vehicle types to suit urban exploration, regional journeys and longer holidays.

Family travel is a key scenario driving this shift. According to Trip.com car rental data, travellers aged 25–44 account for the majority. Among family travellers, those with young children represent over half of road trip bookings. On Trip.Moments, family road trip content has increased 309% YoY.

Other lifestyle-driven travel styles are also expanding. Pet-friendly road trip content (+209% YoY) and campervan and RV-related content (+220% YoY) reflect travellers’ growing interest in new ways to travel with companions and make vehicles part of their adventures.

Self-drive travellers plan further ahead for more confident journeys

As self-drive travel evolves, travellers are better prepared throughout the rental journey.

Trip.com car rental data shows that average booking lead time is now about a week longer than a year ago, suggesting travellers are planning road trips further ahead and incorporating self-drive experiences into broader itineraries.

Meanwhile, travellers are placing greater emphasis on protection and convenience. Insurance purchase orders have increased 131% YoY, reflecting stronger demand for support when driving to unfamiliar destinations.

Convenience remains a key consideration. Automatic vehicles account for 95% of bookings, while most bookings are prepaid online, highlighting travellers’ preference for simpler, more efficient rental experiences.

Road trips become stories worth sharing

Road trips are no longer just about reaching a destination — they are also about the memories created on the road. On Trip.Moments, travellers share scenic drives, mountain routes, national parks and countryside escapes, with nature-focused road trips generating the highest engagement. Iconic drives such as California’s Highway 1 between San Francisco and Los Angeles and routes through the American Southwest’s canyon landscapes bring travellers closer to some of the world’s most spectacular natural wonders.

Video has become a popular way to capture these stories. Trip.Moments data shows that video posts receive more than three times the interactions of photo posts, as travellers share road trip scenery and personal perspectives.

From winding coastal highways and mountain landscapes to family adventures and spontaneous discoveries along the way, self-drive travel is creating memories that last long after the road ends.

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