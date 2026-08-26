11 visitors trapped as dangerous flash flooding tears through iconic national park

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Eleven visitors became stranded during flash flooding at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah after heavy rain swept through the area.

The hikers, all adults traveling in four separate groups, became trapped around 2:30 p.m. Monday as floodwaters affected several popular trails, according to FOX 13 in Salt Lake City.

While none of the hikers was swept away, conditions left the groups unable to continue safely, the outlet reported.

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About 15 to 20 members of the county’s search and rescue team, emergency medical services and the National Park Service responded to help the stranded visitors.

The rescuers had to wait for conditions to improve in order to move people out safely.

The rescuers then helped the groups make their way out of the affected areas, according to FOX 13.

Following medical evaluations, two hikers showed signs of hypothermia and were taken to a hospital.

The other nine were released, the outlet reported.

The flooding affected several of Bryce Canyon’s well-known trails, including Fairyland Loop, Navajo Loop, Queen’s Garden and Peek-a-Boo Loop, according to reports.

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The incident came during the Southwest’s monsoon season, a period Bryce Canyon officials had warned visitors about earlier this month.

In a recent news release, the National Park Service said August and September can bring rapidly changing weather to the region, with seemingly clear conditions giving way to intense afternoon thunderstorms.

Those storms can create hazards including flash floods, trail washouts, debris-filled waterfalls and rockfalls, according to the park service.

“Weather in the park can shift quickly,” the National Park Service warned in the news release, urging visitors to remain aware of conditions both where they are and upstream.

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Park officials also cautioned that flash floods can pose a serious threat inside the canyon and advised visitors to check weather forecasts and flash-flood potential before heading onto trails.

“We want to help visitors enjoy their experience and take home memories that last a lifetime,” Bryce Canyon National Park Superintendent Allana Olbrich said in the news release.

“We also want to help them do so safely, and having good information and awareness of the conditions they may encounter in these natural environments can make all the difference in creating those lasting memories,” Olbrich added.

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The National Park Service recommends checking current park alerts and National Weather Service forecasts before entering the canyon and adjusting plans when conditions change.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bryce Canyon National Park and the Garfield’s County Sheriff’s Office for further comment and details.

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