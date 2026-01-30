Carlos Alcaraz clarifies ‘fake retirement’ situation during epic Australian Open win over Alexander Zverev

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz never contemplated retiring from his five-hour Australian Open semi-final despite “confusing” scenes midway through the dramatic clash against Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz was cruising into Sunday’s final with a two-set lead until he was struck down by cramps late in the third set.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Confusion as Alcaraz nearly retires against Zverev.

The top seed was controversially allowed to take a medical timeout, but was reduced to playing on one leg when he returned to the court.

Zverev won the third set in a tiebreaker and also the fourth to send the match into a dramatic decider.

Alcaraz eventually fought back from 3-5 down in the fifth to seal the 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-5 victory in five hours and 27 minutes.

While everyone focused on Alcaraz’s medical timeout and Zverev’s subsequent meltdown, cameras picked up a confusing moment after the first game of the fourth set.

Alcaraz, who was still hobbled at the time, lost the game to love and then walked towards the net rather than his bench at the change of ends.

He even moved the racquet to his left hand in a sign that he would shake hands with Zverev and retire.

Alcaraz offered a little apology to Zverev. Credit: X

“It looked like when they were changing sides that Alcaraz was thinking about retiring,” Parick McEnroe said on ESPN.

John McEnroe added: “Zverev absolutely thought he was going to stop.”

Courtside commentator Chris Eubanks agreed: “I thought the same thing, Patrick. When that racquet changes hands and he’s walking to the net, he immediately pivoted, turned left, changed his whole stride and Zverev was a bit confused there.”

Alcaraz also gave Zverev a little apology wave to clear up any confusion.

“I think he understood that Zverev assumed that maybe the handshake was coming,” Eubanks added.

Many fans were convinced it was a deliberate “fake retirement” ploy.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz admitted he saw the clip, but insisted there was never any thought of retiring.

“I saw the video and I saw people talking about it, but there wasn’t a single second I thought about retiring,” he said.

“There are sometimes that let him go through before (me), there are some moments that he let me go first. That video is ‘who is going to go through first?’ That was all.”

Alcaraz also said he initially didn’t think his injury was cramp.

Carlos Alcaraz overcame cramps to book his spot in the final of the Australian Open. Credit: AAP

Players are not normally allowed to take medical timeouts for cramps and the decision left Zverev fuming.

“In the beginning when it was on a specific muscle, I didn’t think it was cramp at all at the beginning,” Alcaraz said.

“I didn’t know exactly what it was, because I just go around to a forehand and then I started to feel it just in the right adductor, so that’s why I just called the physio, because it was just that moment, the rest of the legs, the left leg was good.

“After that, with all the stress that I didn’t know what’s going on, I didn’t know if it’s going to be worse or not, it (became) everything after all.

“But in that moment I just talked to the physio, I said, ‘OK, I just went to run to the forehand side, and I started to feel like the right adductor.’ He decided to take the medical timeout, and he did it.

“Then I just took the three minutes on just the changeover, and that’s it. Once again, I just told what happens to the physio, and he decides to take the medical.”

Zverev could be seen complaining to officials throughout the timeout, speaking mainly in German.

The world No.3 also told his box the situation was “f***ing bulls***” and he doubled down on that post-match. But he didn’t want the controversy to overshadow the incredible match.

“I just said it was bulls***, basically, because … I don’t remember,” he said.

“To be honest, it was 17 hours ago (smiling), and I don’t quite remember, but I’m sure somebody has it on video and you can check.

“But, to be honest, I don’t want to talk about this right now, because I think this is one of the best battles there ever was in Australia. It doesn’t deserve to be the topic now.”

Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final after the 10-time champion ousted Jannik Sinner in another five-set epic.

With victory, Alcaraz will become the youngest player in history to win all four major titles.

