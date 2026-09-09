COSMOPROF ASIA 2026 LAUNCHES GLOBAL “WANTED” CAMPAIGN AHEAD OF ITS NOVEMBER EDITION IN HONG KONG

Save the dates for Asia-Pacific’s leading B2B beauty event, connecting the entire beauty value chain from supply chain to branded finished products

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cosmoprof Asia has launched its global “WANTED” campaign, an omnichannel initiative celebrating the creative disruptors, innovators and beauty visionaries shaping the future of Asia-Pacific’s beauty industry.

Returning for its 29th edition, Cosmoprof Asia 2026 will bring the global beauty community back to Hong Kong across two venues. Cosmopack Asia, dedicated to the entire supply chain, including packaging, private label and contract manufacturing, ingredients and raw materials, machinery and technologies, will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo from 10 to 12 November 2026. Cosmoprof Asia, focused on branded finished products, including perfumery, cosmetics and toiletries, natural and organic, nail and accessories, beauty salon and SPA and hair, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 11 to 13 November 2026.

The 2026 edition is expected to welcome over 78,000 visitors and more than 2,900 exhibitors worldwide from more than 40 countries and regions, reaffirming its role as Asia-Pacific’s key meeting point for beauty sourcing, product discovery, business exchange and market intelligence.

THE GLOBAL “WANTED” CAMPAIGN: A BOLD CALL FOR BEAUTY VISIONARIES ACROSS ASIA-PACIFIC

The “WANTED” campaign positions Cosmoprof Asia 2026 as the gathering place for professionals redefining the future of beauty. Inspired by the visual language of a wanted notice, it celebrates the people and ideas driving beauty’s evolution across Asia-Pacific.

Built around three creative pillars, the campaign reflects key movements transforming the next chapter of the beauty industry:

Rule-Breakers champions bold thinkers who challenge conventions and redefine category norms.

Innovators spotlights scientists, researchers, manufacturers and technology pioneers advancing formulation, ingredients, packaging, AI, sustainability and production technologies.

Fragrance Addicts captures the growing excitement around fragrance, celebrating the professionals and enthusiasts driving creativity and innovation through scent.

The campaign will roll out through a comprehensive omnichannel strategy spanning digital, social, media and out-of-home activations, targeting key audiences in Mainland China, ASEAN, the Middle East and Central Asia.

As part of the rollout, “WANTED” campaign creative will be showcased on the Samsung-dong Shilla Stay LED billboard near COEX in Seoul’s Gangnam District from 14 September to 13 October 2026, bringing the campaign message to audiences in one of South Korea’s key business hubs.

INTERNATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND SIGNATURE PROGRAMMES

As the Country of Honour for Cosmoprof Asia 2026, Italy will showcase its beauty excellence, manufacturing expertise, creativity and innovation through a dedicated pavilion organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Cosmetica Italia.

In collaboration with Esxence, Cosmoprof Asia will introduce a dedicated niche fragrance area featuring outstanding independent perfume brands, alongside a special installation developed with Centdegrés, celebrating the heritage and craftsmanship of international fragrance houses.

Cosmoprof Asia 2026 will also feature Glamorous Hong Kong – International Hair & Beauty Showcase 2026–2027, organised by Pivot Point (China) Education Fund Ltd, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Image Designer Association (OMC Hong Kong), connecting professional talent, education and live artistry.

The Beauty Ingredients & Formulation Asia (BIFA) Symposium returns on 10–11 November 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong. Held in collaboration with the Hong Kong Society of Cosmetic Chemists (HKSCC), the event will spotlight ingredient innovations, fragrance trends, formulation breakthroughs and enabling technologies shaping next-generation beauty products.

Visitor pre-registration is now open at www.cosmoprof-asia.com. Beauty professionals and media friends are invited to register online for complimentary admission and stay tuned for further programme announcements and show highlights.

Download the high-resolution images here.

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