Laughter Is in the Air, with Surprises at Every Turn! The 3rd Qingdao Liyuan Comedy Festival Gears Up

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Iqingdao:

In autumn, red-tiled roofs and leafy green trees line the lanes and alleyways of Qingdao’s historic old town, while the sea breeze carries the first hints of laughter and joy. Officially scheduled for September 19–28, the 3rd Qingdao Liyuan Comedy Festival will take place in the old town’s Liyuan neighborhood, known for its distinctive courtyard-style residential compounds. Spanning a full range of comedy genres and settings, the festival will offer residents and visitors of all ages a spectacular celebration of comedy.

A major expansion in both lineup and scale is one of this year’s highlights. The festival will feature more than 26 comedy formats, including stand-up, improv, stage plays, manzai—Japanese-style double-act comedy—and mime. New participating groups and productions will account for as much as 80 percent of the program. The international lineup will include Denmark’s Paolo Nani Theatre and Australia’s Loading Zone Comedy, both presenting world-class comedy productions. The lineup from across China will be equally star-studded, with leading comedy companies such as Mahua FunAge—including its stand-up and improv productions—Danliren Comedy, Huishuoxiao Comedy and Xiaoguo Culture all taking part. Qingdao-based groups such as Clam Comedy and HuiXiao Comedy will also make high-profile appearances.

Qingdao Liyuan Comedy Festival Gears Up

According to the event organizer, the festival will continue to build on its core theme, “A Street of Great Shows,” while maintaining its commitment to broad public participation and a strong local character. Combining professional performances with audience interaction, it will build an integrated experience encompassing performances, interaction, cultural consumption and co-creation, helping comedy take root in the urban fabric. More than a short-term performing arts event, the festival is a vivid example of culture-led neighborhood revitalization as part of the ongoing regeneration of Qingdao’s historic old town. Through laughter, it will breathe new life into historic buildings and foster a distinctive local “laughter economy.”

From a single historic street to an entire comedy district, and from performances on stage to immersive festivities throughout the surrounding lanes and alleyways, the 3rd Qingdao Liyuan Comedy Festival will fill the city with joy and surprise this autumn. With one great show after another, it will further strengthen Qingdao’s identity as a vibrant cultural destination and bring unexpected moments of delight to everyone who attends.

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