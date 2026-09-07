French wine output to drop 6 per cent on 2025, be among lowest in 30 years

French wine production is likely to be one of the worst in the past 30 years after shrinking vineyards and severe heat and drought damaged vines and grapes, the farm ministry says.

In its first estimate for this year’s production, the world’s second-largest producer after Italy projected 33.9 million hectolitres: six per cent below last year and 17 per cent down on the 2021 to 2025 average.

A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 litres or 133 standard wine bottles.

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This would mark France’s third consecutive weak wine harvest, after low output in 2024 and 2025.

Although spring conditions had initially supported a better harvest outlook, summer drought and heatwaves damaged vines and reduced yields, the ministry said.

Output in Champagne is expected to be 49 per cent down on 2025, and 47 per cent below the five-year average.

Bourgogne-Beaujolais is forecast to be down by a third and Val de Loire and Charentes by 12 per cent and six per cent respectively.

Languedoc-Roussillon, France’s largest producing basin, should rise five per cent from last year’s weak harvest thanks to better yields, though output remains below average.

Bordeaux is also expected to rebound 10 per cent from 2025 after late-August rain helped offset drought stress, but production remains well below its five-year average.

Most wine producers in France — like other European countries — started harvesting grapes unusually early this year as a result of extreme heat, the ministry said.

France is traditionally the world’s largest exporter by value.

The production area fell 2.5 per cent this year. Oversupply in the face of falling wine consumption has prompted winemakers to uproot a portion of their vineyards in past years.

Beyond the wine sector, most French agriculture producers have been badly hit by this summer’s record heatwaves that devastated crops, pastures and water supplies.

France on Friday announced an emergency aid package for farmers of more than one billion euros ($A1.61 billion).

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