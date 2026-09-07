Jockey Club’s PBC 2026 forum marks its 10th anniversary with global leaders gathering to “Leap for Impact”

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The opening day of PBC 2026 took place at West Kowloon Cultural District today (7 September). Convened by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust in association with the Institute of Philanthropy (IoP), the two-day forum brings together some 2,000 delegates and leaders from the worlds of philanthropy, sport, business, government, academia and the social sector to explore the transformation, challenges and opportunities shaping philanthropy today.



HKSAR Government Chief Secretary for Administration The Hon Chan Kwok-ki delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of PBC 2026.

Marking the event’s 10th anniversary and as one of the highlights of the Club’s Year of the Horse campaign, PBC 2026 has adopted the theme “Leap for Impact”. Drawing inspiration from the world’s leading sports and top athletes, PBC 2026 explores how qualities essential to success in sport – discipline, focus, resilience and teamwork – can drive enduring, tangible social change. It aims to examine how these qualities can be transformed into a powerful force for philanthropy, generating deeper and more enduring social impact. The Trust has long sought to transform lives and strengthen communities through the power of sport. This aligns with the National 15th Five-Year Plan’s emphasis on talent cultivation, youth development and the advancement of a strong and healthy sporting nation.

Officiating at the forum’s opening ceremony was HKSAR Government Chief Secretary for Administration The Hon Chan Kwok-ki; the Club’s Chairman The Hon Martin Liao; and Club CEO and IoP Director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, HKSAR Government Chief Secretary for Administration The Hon Chan Kwok-ki said, “The Hong Kong SAR Government is fully committed to raising our city as a global centre for philanthropy. Under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, and as a bridge between East and West, we are uniquely positioned to deploy global capital for the greater good.” He added, “With our enabling tax regime, dedicated family office strategy, and our unwavering commitment to doing good, we can make a difference for you and your philanthropic legacy. This year’s Forum is the perfect place to start.”

Club Chairman The Hon Martin Liao said, “Including this year, PBC will have engaged more than 10,000 participants over the past decade and featured more than 380 speakers from over 40 countries and regions – making it one of the world’s largest philanthropic assemblies. PBC 2026 examines the need for systems change, new approaches to capital and the capabilities required to deliver impact. It explores how cross-sector collaboration and multi-stakeholder partnerships can drive sustainable and lasting outcomes. Together, these contributions reflect PBC’s continuing role as a platform for sharing ideas, advancing understanding and connecting leaders around the practical solutions needed to address the challenges of our time.”

He mentioned that the Club and its Charities Trust today officially released the first edition of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust Impact Report, detailing the many ways in which the Club has improved lives and strengthened communities since its earliest recorded donation in 1915. The Club has developed a new three-tier hierarchical measurement framework, evaluating impact at project, programme and Trust levels.

The report highlights three key insights. First, resources should be more precisely targeted towards the most marginalised and underserved populations to maximise the impact of philanthropy. Second, initiatives should be designed with long-term sustainability in mind, delivering intensive and sustained interventions that empower beneficiaries to achieve lasting positive behavioural change. Third, impact measurement must incorporate flexible, prolonged follow-up periods tailored to the life cycle of each programme, enabling a more comprehensive assessment of long-term outcomes. The report sets out the Trust’s approach to impact measurement and illustrates the social impact generated by the many initiatives it has created or supported.

Leading foundations participating in PBC 2026 include the Gates Foundation, The D.H. Chen Foundation, the Lee Hysan Foundation, the Yao Foundation, the Sanofi Foundation, the Tencent Charity Foundation, The Majurity Trust, the Lien Foundation and the Essl Foundation.

The day’s opening keynote was delivered by Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and former United Nations Development Programme Administrator, who shared her insights on “A New Era for Philanthropy: Leading Through Complexity.” Moderated by Club Steward The Hon Bernard Chan, the keynote explored the leadership qualities needed for philanthropy in today’s world.

One of the forum’s highlight sessions was “Two Playbooks, One Goal: Navigating Social Mobility in Asia’s Twin Cities”, which brought together The Hon Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the HKSAR Government, and Tan See Leng, Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy & Industry) & Former Minister for Manpower, Singapore. The conversation was moderated by The Hon Regina Ip, Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council of the HKSAR Government. The discussion focused on how Hong Kong and Singapore as international cities can convert the benefits of economic growth into opportunities for social mobility, creating more pathways for the next generation.

Another highlight session, “Expanding the Arena: Philanthropy, Leadership, and Pathways Beyond Sport,” brought together leading sports figures from the Chinese Mainland – Li Xiaopeng, Deng Yaping, Yang Yang, and Ma Ning. The speakers shared how sporting excellence can evolve to shape institutions, nurture emerging talent and widen access to opportunities.

The Commission on Asian Philanthropy, co-convened by IoP and the Asian Philanthropy Congress (“APHIC”), today launched its Interim Report, presenting the first comprehensive research on the scale and scope of philanthropic ecosystems across participating Asian jurisdictions. The report estimates that domestic philanthropic giving across participating jurisdictions reached US$109 billion in 2024 and could exceed US$1 trillion over the next decade. It highlights how philanthropy in Asia is shaped by everyday giving, business contributions and public investment, and how philanthropic ecosystems can serve as a strategic asset for national development.



Club Chairman The Hon Martin Liao delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of PBC 2026.

HKSAR Government Chief Secretary for Administration The Hon Chan Kwok-ki (front row centre); Club Chairman The Hon Martin Liao (front row, 5th left); Club Deputy Chairman and IoP Chairman Lester Huang (front row, 4th left); Club Stewards; Club CEO and IoP Director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (front row, 5th right); and Club management pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of PBC 2026.

Moderated by Club Steward The Hon Bernard Chan (right), former Prime Minister of New Zealand and former United Nations Development Programme Administrator Helen Clark (left) delivers the opening keynote entitled “A New Era for Philanthropy: Leading Through Complexity”.

The fourth plenary, entitled “Two Playbooks, One Goal: Navigating Social Mobility in Asia’s Twin Cities”, was moderated by The Hon Mrs Regina Ip, Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council of the HKSAR Government (centre). It featured The Hon Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the HKSAR Government (left), and Tan See Leng, Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy & Industry) and Former Minister for Manpower, Singapore (right).

The fifth plenary, entitled “Expanding the Arena: Philanthropy, Leadership, and Pathways Beyond Sport”, featured a discussion between leading sports figures from the Chinese Mainland – Li Xiaopeng (2nd left), Deng Yaping (1st left) and Yang Yang (2nd right), and Ma Ning (centre).

The Commission on Asian Philanthropy launched its Interim Report during the forum. The Club CEO and IoP Director, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (centre), together with Commissioners from The Commission on Asian Philanthropy, pose for a group photo.

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