Outraged cruise passengers sound off about ‘immense disappointment’ after abrupt cancellation

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Passengers aboard a cruise ship preparing to set sail for Alaska were left scrambling recently after the cruise line abruptly canceled the trip — citing unspecified technical problems.

The seven-night Alaska cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas was scheduled to depart Vancouver, Canada, on Aug. 30 but had been delayed until Sept. 1 for maintenance, according to the blog “Cruise Critic.” But the trouble didn’t end there.

Some two days after passengers embarked in Vancouver, Royal Caribbean reportedly announced that the voyage aboard Serenade of the Seas was canceled.

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Passengers were able to use the ship’s amenities as they worked on booking flights home, several cruise blogs reported.

The voyage was originally scheduled to stop in Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert.

“To accommodate ongoing maintenance, we’ve had to cancel our sailing. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and have worked with them to adjust their travel plans,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a shared statement.

“Repairs have now been completed, and the ship is ready to welcome guests on its next scheduled sailing,” the spokesperson added.

The problem started on Aug. 22. Royal Caribbean emailed guests to inform them that the sailing would be reduced to five days to accommodate additional maintenance, “Cruise Critic” reported.

The ship is known for its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the surrounding scenery.

Guests who weren’t interested in the shortened trip were given several options, including a refundable onboard credit and a future cruise credit, according to the blog.

The ship ultimately did not leave Vancouver because the repairs were not finished, the blog said.

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All booked passengers will receive a full refund, retain their previously issued onboard credit, receive a future cruise credit for 100% of their cruise fare and receive reimbursement for eligible flight-change fees, the “Royal Caribbean Blog” reported.

Serenade of the Seas, a mid-sized Royal Caribbean vessel, can accommodate 2,143 guests at double occupancy.

The ship is known for its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the surrounding scenery, alongside amenities like a rock-climbing wall, a glass-domed solarium and multiple dining venues.

The ship has experienced other technical difficulties in recent years.

In July 2025, Serenade of the Seas experienced engine trouble soon after leaving Vancouver for a seven-night Alaska cruise, forcing it to return to port for overnight testing, several publications reported.

The vessel set sail again the following evening, but passengers missed out on a planned stop in Sitka, Alaska.

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Days earlier, technical problems on the ship’s June 29 sailing had caused it to skip Icy Strait Point and scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord, with those passengers receiving onboard credit equal to one day of their cruise fare.

Some passengers affected by the canceled Alaska cruise took to Reddit to express their frustration.

“This has been an immense disappointment. This was my girlfriend’s birthday cruise with my family and some family friends, and it has been an utter disaster and disappointment from start to finish,” a Reddit user said.

“I was told [to] feel free to use my onboard credits on the ship — but for what? Only a few of the bars are open. None of the shops or casinos [are] open,” a Reddit user said in another thread.

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“Oh my, what a disaster. Glad I canceled and didn’t board. Still waiting for my cruise fare refund, though,” said another person.

Several online commenters expressed sympathy for those inconvenienced by the cancellation, while others expressed apprehension about future trips they’ve booked with the line.

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One Reddit user asked what a group of eight can “absolutely not miss in Vancouver” as they planned to “enjoy the rest of the week and keep our flights home.”

Serenade of the Seas welcomed passengers aboard again on Sept. 6 for its next seven-day, round-trip Alaska cruise, the “Royal Caribbean Blog” reported on Sept. 7.

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