Crime, kidnappings and drone attacks flagged in US warning for border region

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U.S. officials are warning Americans to stay away from a region of Latin America amid an elevated threat of attacks by armed groups using explosive-rigged drones.

The U.S. Embassy in Colombia posted the warning about Colombia’s Norte de Santander Department, also known as North Santander, Sept. 29.

Norte de Santander Department is located in northeastern Colombia along the country’s border with Venezuela.

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Americans are urged not to travel to the area — or within 5 miles of the Colombia-Venezuela border — due to crime, kidnapping and conflict between armed groups.

U.S. citizens are also urged to reconsider travel to all other regions of Colombia, according to State Department guidance in recent months.

The area faces an “elevated risk of attacks” from illegal armed groups in the Norte de Santander Department, according to the embassy’s Sept. 29 statement.

This includes the National Liberation Army (ELN), which the U.S. designates as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

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“Groups in the Catatumbo region have repeatedly used commercially available drones fitted with explosives, often combined with rifle fire, to attack police substations and military installations,” the statement said.

Officials also warned that the groups “may conduct attacks with little or no warning against police stations, government buildings, military installations and related infrastructure in Norte de Santander Department.”

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Embassy officials advised Americans to keep a low profile and “be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

“Exercise heightened vigilance, particularly near police stations, government buildings, military installations and along major roads,” the statement said.

“Do not confront armed individuals.”

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Americans are also urged to avoid crowds and demonstrations and to monitor local media for security updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Colombia for comment.

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Known for its natural landscapes, vibrant cities and rich culture, Colombia also faces persistent problems with crime, terrorism and violence involving illegal armed groups.

In August, the country was rocked by a deadly 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia, killing at least 289 people and destroying over 26,000 homes.

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The disaster came as U.S. officials warned Americans to reconsider travel to the country due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.

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