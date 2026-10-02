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Crime, kidnappings and drone attacks flagged in US warning for border region

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U.S. officials are warning Americans to stay away from a region of Latin America amid an elevated threat of attacks by armed groups using explosive-rigged drones.

The U.S. Embassy in Colombia posted the warning about Colombia’s Norte de Santander Department, also known as North Santander, Sept. 29.

Norte de Santander Department is located in northeastern Colombia along the country’s border with Venezuela.

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Americans are urged not to travel to the area — or within 5 miles of the Colombia-Venezuela border — due to crime, kidnapping and conflict between armed groups.

U.S. citizens are also urged to reconsider travel to all other regions of Colombia, according to State Department guidance in recent months.

Motorcyclist speeding past police in North Santander, Colombia.

U.S. officials are warning Americans against traveling to Colombia’s Norte de Santander Department amid threats from illegal armed groups. (Jair F. Coll/Getty Images)

The area faces an “elevated risk of attacks” from illegal armed groups in the Norte de Santander Department, according to the embassy’s Sept. 29 statement.

This includes the National Liberation Army (ELN), which the U.S. designates as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

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“Groups in the Catatumbo region have repeatedly used commercially available drones fitted with explosives, often combined with rifle fire, to attack police substations and military installations,” the statement said.

View of police in North Colombia

Americans are urged not to travel within 5 miles of the Colombia-Venezuela border due to crime, kidnapping and armed conflict. (Schneyder Mendoza/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials also warned that the groups “may conduct attacks with little or no warning against police stations, government buildings, military installations and related infrastructure in Norte de Santander Department.”

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Embassy officials advised Americans to keep a low profile and “be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Image of police detaining man in North Santander

Americans traveling to Colombia are urged to monitor local conditions and remain aware of potential security risks across the country. (Schneyder Mendoza/AFP via Getty Images)

“Exercise heightened vigilance, particularly near police stations, government buildings, military installations and along major roads,” the statement said. 

“Do not confront armed individuals.”

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Americans are also urged to avoid crowds and demonstrations and to monitor local media for security updates.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Colombia for comment.

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Known for its natural landscapes, vibrant cities and rich culture, Colombia also faces persistent problems with crime, terrorism and violence involving illegal armed groups.

View of lake in North Santander, Colombia

Colombia continues to attract international travelers despite ongoing concerns involving crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping. (iStock)

In August, the country was rocked by a deadly 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia, killing at least 289 people and destroying over 26,000 homes.

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The disaster came as U.S. officials warned Americans to reconsider travel to the country due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.

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