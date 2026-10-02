FAA says Boeing 737 Max software glitch not a flight-safety issue

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it has determined a new software glitch on some Boeing 737 Max aircraft isn’t a flight-safety issue.

The determination paves the way to certification for the last model in the company’s best-selling family of airplanes, the 737 Max 10, just as Boeing seeking to sell and deliver more aircraft after years of safety and manufacturing crises.

Boeing flagged the software issue, which could affect certain landing procedures, last month and the FAA on Monday said it was reviewing to determine if it poses a safety of flight issue.

“Following a thorough review, a panel of FAA safety experts on Friday determined a software issue in certain Boeing 737 MAX flight computers is not a safety concern,” the FAA said. “The FAA’s Corrective Action Review Board made that determination because pilots retain full control of the aircraft and the indications to the flight crew are clear and unambiguous.”

Boeing said the issue could arise after a missed approach when pilots alter a preprogrammed flight path, and that pilots must take additional steps to use automated tools on subsequent approaches.

The FAA said on Friday that it will issue a special bulletin to airlines on how to recognize and respond to the issue if it arises.

The agency convened a review board on Friday to assess the issue. Participants included FAA experts on airframes, flight controls, propulsion, flight testing and others.

“As with any situation, the FAA will consider appropriate action if it receives new information about this issue,” the agency said.

U.S. airlines said they’re not affected by the issue since they could revert to older versions of the software, but the problem raised questions about certification of the Boeing 737 Max 10, which Boeing and airlines expected to come in early fall.

The Max 10 is the largest in the family of airplanes and would be the last of the Max lineup to win government certification to fly. The FAA approved the Max 7, the smallest in the Max family, in August.

Chief executives of 737 Max 10 customers, Alaska Airlines and Ryanair, earlier this week brushed off concerns about the aircraft’s certification delays.

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