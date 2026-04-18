Saturday, April 18, 2026
Google search engine
HomeTravelCruise passengers witness terrifying rescue at sea as stranded man and cat...
Travel

Cruise passengers witness terrifying rescue at sea as stranded man and cat pulled from failing sailboat

admin
By admin
0
12

Cruise ship rescues stranded sailor and his cat in Gulf drama

A Carnival cruise ship crew spotted distress flares while sailing to Cozumel, Mexico, and rescued a stranded sailor and his cat at sea. Both were brought safely aboard and received care. FOX 26 spoke with two passengers who were on board the ship.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Carnival Cruise Line ship came to the rescue of a stranded sailor and his cat on Tuesday, April 14, after crew members spotted distress signals coming from a disabled sailboat in open waters on the ship’s path from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico.

The Carnival Legend was sailing a Caribbean itinerary when crew members noticed emergency flares. 

They acted swiftly — deploying a small boat to bring the man and his cat, Dahlia, safely onboard, as video captured at the scene shows.

TITANIC SURVIVOR LIFE JACKET SET TO FETCH STAGGERING PRICE AS ANNIVERSARY NEARS 

“The sailor and his cat are safe and doing well,” Carnival Cruise Line told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

The sailor had been drifting for several days after having engine issues. 

Carnival Cruise Line

The Carnival Legend was sailing a Caribbean itinerary and headed to Mexico from Texas when crew members noticed emergency flares Tuesday night. They quickly moved to assist — launching a rescue boat to reach a vessel in distress (not pictured).  (Carnival Cruise Line)

He lit the flares desperately hoping to be rescued, the company said.

“The sailor is currently being cared for by Legend’s medical team,” Carnival also said in its statement. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

It did not release the man’s name. 

Passengers aboard the ship witnessed the dramatic rescue as it unfolded, with many describing it as a memorable and emotional moment during their trip.

Seascape and islands panoramic view from cruising ship deck. Instagram retro effect added.

Passengers aboard the cruise ship on Tuesday, April 14, witnessed the dramatic rescue as it unfolded, with many describing it as a memorable and emotional moment. (iStock)

“We’ve been on probably 30 cruises before and never experienced anything like this,” a cruise passenger and his wife told Fox 26 in an interview.

“To be out in the middle of the ocean, and then you look out, and you see a spotlight shining on a sailboat that was just kind of going up and down in the waves … You could tell [the sailboat] was distressed.” 

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Dahlia the cat quickly became an unexpected guest aboard the ship, drawing attention from travelers and crew alike.

The Carnival Legend is a Spirit-class cruise ship that launched in 2002 after being built in Finland, according to the company.

Cat rescued by cruise ship

A cat named Dahlia, pictured above, became an unexpected guest on Carnival Cruise Line this week.  (Carnival Cruise Line)

The ship is about 963 feet long and can accommodate roughly 2,100 passengers, along with a crew of around 900.

Over the years, the Legend has sailed a range of itineraries, including the Caribbean and Alaska, while undergoing updates to add modern amenities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It remains an active part of Carnival’s fleet, offering a mix of dining, entertainment and family-friendly features.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting. 

Jessica Mekles is an editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Source

Previous article
Airlines will return to pre-war trend line by Q4, says Raymond James’ Savanthi Syth
Next article
UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan Sign Venue Partnership with METT Singapore
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024