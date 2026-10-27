NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CSTS Enterprises (“CSTS”), a New York-based sports, entertainment, integrated media and travel technology group, today announced the appointment of James Alba-Duignan as Managing Director, Commercial Alignment and Development. Alba-Duignan will lead strategic growth initiatives, commercial development and new opportunities, with a particular focus on payment solutions for the travel industry.



CSTS Enterprises Appoints James Alba-Duignan as Managing Director to Drive Strategic Growth and Commercial Development

In this role, Alba-Duignan will work closely with CSTS business leaders to identify and develop growth opportunities across the Group’s portfolio spanning travel, entertainment, sports, integrated marketing solutions and technology. His responsibilities will include building new ventures and partnerships, developing scalable commercial models and drawing on capabilities across the CSTS ecosystem to create recurring revenue streams and deliver greater value beyond individual business units.

Alba-Duignan brings more than 25 years of international experience across payments, financial services, travel and technology. He has held senior leadership roles across the global payments industry, including Regional Vice President and Head of Commercial Payment Solutions at Discover Financial Services (now part of Capital One) and Regional Director at American Express. His expertise spans strategic partnerships, business development and commercial innovation, and he has also advised businesses on B2B and travel payments, virtual cards, merchant of record models and commercial growth strategies.

Abel Zhao, Group CEO and Executive Director of CSTS Enterprises, said: “As CSTS continues to expand across travel, sports, entertainment and technology, the biggest opportunities sit at the intersections of our businesses. James brings deep international experience in payments and commercial strategy, and a rare ability to turn ideas into businesses that work. His appointment strengthens our ability to build new ventures and partnerships and to create long-term value for our clients and partners.”

James Alba-Duignan, Managing Director, Commercial Alignment and Development, CSTS Enterprises, said: “CSTS has built a rare combination of travel, sports, entertainment and technology businesses. The opportunity now is to connect them commercially, so that each one makes the others stronger. Payments is a natural place to start, because travel sits at the heart of how our clients and audiences spend. I look forward to building that.”

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. Headquartered in New York City, the company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C™ and PremierX™, it collaborates with international IPs including FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, and Formula 1.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, travel, data, and technology to deliver seamless end-to-end audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, executing at scale worldwide, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

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