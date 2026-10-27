140th Canton Fair: Technology, Culture and Craftsmanship Reshape the Jewelry Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At Phase 2 of the 140th Canton Fair, jewelry and accessories exhibitors at the Fashion Jewelry Zone are showcasing products that go beyond traditional ornamentation. The displays reflect industry trends in smart wearables, advanced materials, cultural heritage and premium craftsmanship.

Technology and Advanced Materials Drive New Opportunities

Exhibition highlights include an elegant precious-metal smart ring that pairs jewelry-grade design with proprietary intelligent technology. Also drawing attention is the world’s first dual-band smart gold watch, which allows users to switch between traditional styling and smart features, demonstrating the growing convergence of luxury accessories and wearable technology.

Advanced materials are key focus of innovation. One exhibitor presented a portfolio spanning both jewelry-grade lab-grown diamonds and industrial diamond materials. Using proprietary Microwave Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition (MPCVD) technology, the company produces high-quality diamonds for jewelry applications while also supplying advanced diamond materials for semiconductor and thermal-management solutions, highlighting the expanding role of diamond technology beyond luxury goods.

Innovation is equally evident in the pearl sector. The Gablily premium nucleated freshwater pearl collection showcases how Chinese pearl producers continue to move up the value chain, offering luster comparable to Akoya pearls while delivering durability and scalable production capabilities.

Heritage Craftsmanship Finds Contemporary Expression

While technology is creating new possibilities, traditional craftsmanship remains a defining strength of the industry.

The Filigree Magnolia Palace Lantern exemplifies how heritage techniques can be reinterpreted for today’s market. Combining intricate silver filigree craftsmanship with Kesi silk weaving, the piece transforms centuries-old Chinese artisanal traditions into a sophisticated collectible work.

Another standout is the “Blossom of Harmony” brooch, originally created as a gift for the China-ASEAN Expo. Inspired by the national flowers of ASEAN member countries, the handcrafted piece reflects themes of friendship, cultural exchange and shared prosperity, underscoring how jewelry can serve as both an artistic expression and a cultural ambassador.

These innovations at the 140th Canton Fair demonstrate how the jewelry industry is evolving through a combination of technological advancement, premium materials and cultural creativity. They highlight the sector’s efforts to deliver products that resonate with diverse global demands while preserving the craftsmanship and cultural stories that give jewelry its enduring value.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16



Canton Fair

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