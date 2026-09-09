Daesang Targets Global Pharmaceutical Amino Acid Market, Building on 70 Years of Fermentation Technology

Leverages fermentation know-how developed through MIWON to expand beyond general-purpose amino acids into high-value pharmaceutical materials

Acquires Germany-based AMINO GmbH, gaining purification technology, European regulatory expertise, and a global customer network

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang, a Korean food and biotechnology company, is expanding into the biopharmaceutical sector, leveraging fermentation technology that originated with its fermented seasoning brand MIWON. Moving beyond the production of general-purpose amino acids such as feed-grade lysine, the company plans to develop high-purity amino acids used in medical infusion solutions, clinical nutrition, and biopharmaceuticals into a new growth driver.

To this end, Daesang acquired AMINO GmbH, a German company specializing in pharmaceutical-grade amino acids, earlier this year, marking a major push into the global biopharmaceutical market. Founded in 2006, AMINO produces high-purity amino acids used in medical infusion solutions, clinical nutrition, and the manufacture of cell culture media and excipients for biopharmaceuticals. The company operates an R&D center and a 6,000 m2 production facility in Frellstedt, northern Germany, and maintains established business relationships with global biopharmaceutical and clinical nutrition companies.

Through the acquisition, Daesang has gained AMINO’s amino acid purification technology, production facilities, European regulatory expertise, and global customer network. Daesang has established a global supply chain in which raw materials for pharmaceutical-grade amino acids are produced using existing facilities at its Korean plant, with final purification carried out at AMINO’s production facility in Germany. Building on this framework, the company plans to maintain its established presence in Europe while gradually expanding into North American and Asian markets.

Since becoming the first Korean company to develop MIWON, a sugarcane-based fermented seasoning, Daesang has strengthened the competitiveness of its biotechnology business through continuous technological innovation. The company currently exports products under the MIWON brand to more than 80 countries and supplies a range of amino acids, including feed-grade lysine and L-Histidine, to global markets. Going forward, Daesang plans to improve production efficiency across its commodity portfolio while focusing its resources on premium, high-purity amino acids used in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Jung-bae Lim, CEO of Daesang Corporation, said, “We are now leveraging the fermentation technology that began with MIWON and our capabilities in the amino acid business to expand into the high-value biopharmaceutical sector. We will continue to establish new operations overseas and pursue technology exchange and business partnerships with international companies as we work to emerge as a global leader.”

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is a leading producer of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has expanded its global presence through brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes kimchi, specialty sauces, and home meal replacement (HMR) products. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

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