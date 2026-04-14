Dangerous water warnings hit trendy vacation spot after powerful storm pounds area

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Hawaii health officials have issued multiple brown water advisories across the islands as the state deals with the aftermath of a Kona Low storm.

The storm moved through the islands earlier last week, bringing heavy rainfall and runoff that has kept coastal waters contaminated in several areas, the Hawaii Department of Health Clean Water Branch said.

Officials say the advisories are layered on top of lingering impacts from an already wet March.

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This was the third Kona Low storm in a month, Fox Weather reported.

Advisories remain in place across several islands, including an island-wide warning on Kaua‘i and multiple affected areas on O‘ahu, Maui and the Big Island, the department says.

The warnings come as visitors continue to arrive in Hawaii during the spring travel season, when beaches are a major draw for tourists.

Health officials warn that brown water conditions can pose serious risks to swimmers and surfers.

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“If the water is brown, turn around,” the department said.

Runoff from heavy rain can carry sewage, pesticides and animal waste into the ocean, increasing the risk of exposure to bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella.

“If the water is brown, turn around.”

Storm conditions can also wash debris into coastal waters, while murky conditions may attract marine life, including sharks.

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Officials recommend staying out of the ocean for at least 48 to 72 hours after rainfall ends, though that timeline may be extended due to continued unsettled weather and saturated ground conditions.

With recent heavy rainfall, conditions may remain unsafe as runoff continues to affect coastal waters, according to Fox Weather.

Authorities advise avoiding the water if it appears brown or murky, even if advisories are lifted.

Officials say travelers should monitor local updates, as advisories are lifted on a beach-by-beach basis once water quality improves.

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The advisories come as Hawaii recovers from severe flooding caused by back-to-back Kona Low storm systems that drenched the state in recent weeks. The storms triggered evacuations across parts of O‘ahu, where residents were forced from their homes amid rising floodwaters.

Some travelers expressed frustration on social media over the advisories, particularly those visiting affected areas during their trips.

“We are staying in Kīhei, a little bummed,” one user wrote on Reddit. “I hope the storm passes quickly.”

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Others turned to locals for guidance, asking whether it was safe to enter the water under current conditions.

Many residents strongly advised against it, warning the risks can be serious even if conditions appear calm.

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“Local, and I am absolutely not going in the water,” one user wrote.

“Never swim in storm water,” another added.

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