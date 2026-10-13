Datasea’s Five AI Agent Customer Arrangements Reach Approximately US$4.0 Million in Aggregate Service Value

Aggregate service value increased approximately 264% from the approximately US$1.10 million disclosed in mid-September; continued execution advances AI agent commercialization under arrangements previously disclosed with potential annualized service volume of up to approximately US$89.4 million

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on acoustic high technology and AI multimodal intelligent-agent digital solutions, today announced that, as of October 8, 2026, the aggregate value of services provided under the Company’s previously disclosed AI agent service cooperation agreements and related pre-order arrangements with five customers had increased to approximately US$4.0 million. This represents an increase of approximately US$2.9 million, or approximately 264%, from the approximately US$1.10 million disclosed by the Company on September 17, 2026.

All five customers continue to receive AI agent and related digital execution services under the relevant arrangements. The Company believes that the continued increase in service activity over a relatively short period further demonstrates that these customer arrangements are progressing from initial service execution toward more sustained commercial usage and business execution.

The aggregate service value described above reflects services provided or performed under the relevant arrangements and does not represent recognized revenue, cash received or backlog. Final revenue recognition remains subject to customers’ actual usage, service confirmation, platform billing, settlement and payment, as well as the Company’s applicable accounting policies.

Approximately 264% Growth in About Three Weeks as Actual Service Execution Continues to Expand

On September 17, 2026, Datasea announced that its Chinese operating entities had entered into AI agent digital marketing service cooperation agreements and related pre-order arrangements with five customers, including Beijing Judongjiujiu Technology Co., Ltd.

Under the assumptions disclosed at that time, the five arrangements represented potential annualized service volume of up to approximately US$89.4 million. When the Company made the September 17 announcement, all five customers had commenced receiving services, with an aggregate service value of approximately US$1.10 million. As of October 8, 2026, the aggregate service value had increased to approximately US$4.0 million. Compared with the level disclosed in mid-September, this represents an increase of approximately US$2.9 million, or approximately 264%, over a period of about three weeks.

The Company believes the significance of this progress lies not only in the increase in service value, but also in the continued platform usage, service consumption and business execution occurring across the five customer arrangements. Customers are continuing to use relevant AI agent capabilities across content generation, creative-material production, intelligent ad placement, data analytics, marketing optimization, SaaS applications and other business processes, further embedding the Company’s AI agent capabilities into actual operating workflows.

This announcement does not provide a new forecast with respect to the previously disclosed potential annualized service volume. Rather, it is intended to provide an update on the actual service execution progress of the five customer arrangements to date.

From Initial Execution Toward Continuing Usage

For these five customer arrangements, Datasea’s AI execution-agent services operate primarily through a usage-based “recharge, consumption and service” model rather than a traditional one-time software development or project-delivery model.

Customers may use the Company’s AI agent platform and related capabilities based on their business needs, including AI agent task orchestration, large-language-model calls, content generation, creative-material production, intelligent ad placement, data analytics, marketing optimization, SaaS applications and other digital business-execution services. Relevant services are billed and settled based on actual platform usage, service consumption and services provided.

The Company believes that this continuing, usage-based service model enables AI agents to become more deeply embedded in customers’ actual operating workflows rather than functioning solely as standalone technology tools. As customer usage expands, the model may support more continuous service demand across digital marketing and other business-execution scenarios.

Datasea’s Chief Executive Officer, Zhixin Liu, commented:

“Since our September 17 disclosure, the aggregate service value under the five customer arrangements has increased from approximately US$1.10 million to approximately US$4.0 million, representing growth of approximately 264% in about three weeks. For us, what matters most is not simply the signing of cooperation agreements, but whether customers are actually using and continuing to call upon our AI execution-agent capabilities, and whether those capabilities can become more deeply embedded in their real operating workflows. We believe the execution progress to date further demonstrates our ability to translate AI agent technology into commercially delivered services.”

She continued:

“Our AI execution agents are not limited to a single digital-marketing scenario. We are building an execution-agent system designed to support different business processes and industry applications. Digital marketing is one important real-world application within these five customer arrangements. As customer usage continues to deepen, we intend to expand the application of our AI execution agents across additional business processes and industry scenarios while further enhancing the repeatability and scalability of these services.”

Expanding Commercial Applications of AI Execution Agents

Datasea continues to advance the application of its AI execution agents across different business scenarios. In addition to the digital-marketing and business-execution applications represented by the five customer arrangements, the Company intends to explore additional industry, workflow and application opportunities based on actual customer needs.

The Company will continue to focus on actual service execution, platform usage and commercialization under its existing customer arrangements, while also exploring opportunities for its AI execution agents across additional industries and international markets. The Company intends to expand the application scope and market reach of these services based on actual business development and commercial progress.

About Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTSS)

Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed technology holding company focused on acoustic high-tech innovation and AI-powered multimodal digital solutions. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products, services, and solutions across acoustic high-tech and AI agent multimodal digitalization.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to statements regarding the commercialization progress of the Company’s products in target markets, compliance with regulatory obligations, market validation results, product iteration plans, channel development, application expansion and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Datasea Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@shuhaixinxi.com

sunhezhi@shuhaixinxi.com

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com