BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global multi-asset broker VT Markets has announced a year-long partnership as the Official Partner of Island Sports Club, a premier sports and lifestyle network with locations in Canggu and Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia.



VT Markets Partners with Island Sports Club to Set the Gold Standard in Fitness and Trading

At its core, trading and sporting activities like padel demand the same mindset: focus, calm under pressure, and flawless execution. Whether analyzing global markets or stepping onto the court, success comes down to discipline and mastering the game. Grounded in a shared commitment to discipline and power of community, the partnership reflects VT Markets’ standard for global trading alongside Island Sports Club’s benchmark for athletic excellence.

To mark the launch of the partnership, VT Markets participated as the title sponsor for the highly-popular Island Cup 4 Padel Competition held from October 2 to 4 at Island Sports Club Canggu. The three-day tournament brought together over 250 players and attracted over 2,800 spectators. Competitors battled for an IDR 100 million total prize pool, led by an IDR 20 million cash prize and partner rewards for the Platinum division champions.

Coinciding with the tournament, VT Markets also hosted an exclusive private event from October 2–5 for its top-performing regional partners. Joined by Daniel Munday, Principal Analyst, who led an exclusive sharing session on key market trends and industry outlooks, the four-day trip served as a dual celebration of commercial milestones and community building. The event gave partners the opportunity to experience Bali’s premium active lifestyle, connect directly with VT Markets leadership, and get an insider’s view of the brand’s strategic partnership with Island Sports Club live from the stands.

As VT Markets expands and deepens its presence globally, this year-long collaboration marks the first of many initiatives bridging the worlds of high-performance finance and active lifestyle culture.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Gold Trading Platform, Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

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